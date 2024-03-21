Apple could launch new iPads very soon, according to the latest rumours

Rumours concerning the arrival of several new models of iPad have begun circulating, hinting at an updated design, OLED screen, and possibly even redesigned accessories.

On Monday morning, "Setsuna Digital" reposted information shared by another leaker, "Boss Hookup", on Chinese social media site Weibo. Setsuna's post refers to several third-party protective cases for the 2024 versions of the iPad Air and iPad Pro tablets going on sale.

The listings for the cases state that they will begin shipping on 26th March, and while this doesn't definitively prove anything regarding a new model of iPad, it does seem to hint that the new tablets might be coming soon.

Analysts predicted the new tablets would be announced at the start of March – but that did not happen. Some reports even suggested the products would have been launched by now. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently said that he expected an update to Apple's iPad to be on the horizon, coming in late March or early April. He also believes a new version of iPadOS 17 could be on its way.

Alongside speculation surrounding new models of Apple tablets, there have also been rumours of a redesigned Magic Keyboard and a new Apple Pencil. We might see an OLED display used with the iPad Pro, and it's also possible that the FaceTime camera could be moved to the long side of the tablet to match the tenth-gen iPad models.

Apple also announced its new M3 MacBooks a few weeks ago. The company launched its M3 chip back in October with versions available for its iMac desktop computers and a more powerful version designed for the MacBook Pro laptops.

