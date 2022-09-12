Anker's new wireless headphones offer Sony-rivalling flagship features at budget prices

Looking for new noise-cancelling headphones but have a very tight budget? Anker might have the answer. Its two new Soundcore models – the Space Q45 headphones and the Space Q40 wireless earbuds – offer plenty of premium features at very affordable prices.

The Q45 uses a 4-mic hybrid noise-cancelling system that claims to block up to 98% of outside noise, while adaptive noise-cancelling automatically adjusts and optimises ANC performance based on your surroundings. You can also adjust the strength of their transparency mode in the Soundcore app.

Audio performance is given plenty of care too: the Q45 have a 40mm double-layer diaphragm driver made of silk and metal-ceramic material, they support LDAC, and have Hi-Res Wired and Wireless certification. If you're a fan of hi-res music, these Anker over-ears have the capability to play it in a lossless fashion. Anker claims they deliver "a balanced sound profile while producing an immersive sound stage and improved sound clarity."

The headphones come with a huge 50 hours of battery life with ANC turned on, extending to 65 hours with ANC off. That's a whole lot of playing music without needing to reach for the charger. If you're running low, a five-minute charge gives you four hours of playtime.

Anker's Space A40 wireless ANC earbuds come in three finishes and cost less than £100/$100. (Image credit: Anker)

The A40 wireless earbuds pack in similar adaptive ANC technology and come with five sizes of silicone ear tips to get the perfect seal and fit. They also use smaller 10mm drivers to provide "powerful bass and crisp treble but well-balanced audio of all frequencies."

You can create a personalised sound profile using the HearID feature in the app, which analyses and tailors the earbuds' performance to your ears. There's also an 8-band EQ for even more customisation options.

Battery life is an excellent 10 hours on a single charge (ANC off, 8 hours with ANC on), and totals 50 hours using the charging case. Once again, you get four hours from just 10 minutes of charging via USB-C or a Qi wireless charging pad.

Both the Q45 and A40 feature multi-point connectivity (via Bluetooth 5.3 and 5.2 respectively), which means they can be connected to a laptop and phone at the same time, and switch between them seamlessly.

Anker's Space Q45 are available now in black, while white and blue models will be available in certain markets later this year. The Q45 headphones cost £140 / $150 (approx. AU$240).

The Space A40 earbuds are available now in all three colours – black, white and navy blue – and cost £90 / $100 (approx. AU$150).

