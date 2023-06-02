Android users rejoice! Apple Music Classical app is now on Google Play Store

More than two months after its release for iOS users on the Apple App Store, the Apple Music Classical app is now available to download on Android devices. Initially making its big debut on 28th of March 2023, the separate app is designed expressly for classical music and is available to current Apple Music subscribers at no additional cost. Just download the free app, log in with your current Apple Music details, and you’re good to go.

We did note at the time of launch the absence of Apple Music Classical for Android users, but it’s no surprise to see Apple extend the availability of this new app to a wider audience. Android users can now download the app from the Google Play Store, even though Apple is yet to provide its bespoke classical platform with an iPad or Mac app just yet.

(Image credit: Future)

The new(ish) platform features a similar layout to the pleasing configuration of the main Apple Music app, with Listen Now, Browse, Search and Library tabs all present. With a five million track catalogue, support for lossless and spatial audio, not to mention comprehensive metadata adapting to your preferences and tastes, we’ve been hugely impressed with the app thus far.

In fact, we tried out Apple Music Classical for a week and found it to be a fantastic service for both classical music aficionados and relative novices, even if we found some issues with the interface and a frustrating inability to download tracks to enjoy offline. Maybe that will change in the future.

Even so, the arrival of the app for Android users can only be a good thing, especially if it exposes more people to the delights of classical music. Baroque-on!

MORE:

Apple Music Classical: release date, price, hi-res, spatial audio and first impressions

Read our five-star Apple Music review

I tried Apple Music Classical for a week – it’s great but needs two big improvements

The 4 biggest AirPods and Apple TV rumours I want to see confirmed at WWDC 2023