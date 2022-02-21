Amazon tipped for a PS5 restock this week – here's how to buy one

Amazon is expected to release more PS5 consoles as early as tomorrow.

The latest PS5 restock rumour comes from one of the most reliable sources: @PS5StockAlertUK.

"The next expected drop is by Amazon UK, either on the 22nd or 23rd of Feb," claims the Twitter tipster. As for the timing, "around 8:00am-9:30am".

There's no word on how many PS5 units Amazon has, so you'll need to act fast. Read on and we'll reveal three simple tricks that could boost your chances of success during this PS5 restock...

Add the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition to your basket at Amazon now

Firstly, join Amazon Prime (using this 30-day free Prime trial if need be). Members get priority access to PS5 stock.

Secondly, add the PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition of your choice to your shopping cart ahead of time. It'll boost your chance of making it to the checkout before others.

Thirdly, buy an Amazon virtual gift card for the amount of the PS5 you're buying. That way, it rules out any potential hold-ups between Amazon and your bank.

Looking for US stock? Walmart+ members are due another PS5 and Xbox Series X restock on 24th February.

Head over to our PS5 restock news page for all the latest tips and buying advice. Struggling to understand why Sony is still short of stock? Here's why you can't find a PS5.

