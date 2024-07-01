Amazon Fire TV Sticks are getting Xbox cloud gaming support

Good news gamers, the Xbox cloud gaming app is coming to select Fire TV 4K sticks in July.

This means Fire TV devices will soon be able to stream hundreds of cloud-enabled games directly through the Xbox app without needing a console.

It will be arriving on the latest Fire TV sticks – Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) and Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) which cost £60 / $50 and £70 / £60 respectively – next month and will be available in over 25 countries including the UK and US.

Microsoft’s game-streaming service was previously exclusive to Samsung Smart TVs since 2022, so it’s great to see it coming to more brands.

Only these two models of Fire TV Sticks have been confirmed so far, so we are waiting to see if the cloud gaming app will be coming to more Fire TV devices or any other TV brands soon.

To access Xbox cloud gaming via their Fire TV Stick, users will need a compatible Bluetooth game controller (including non-Xbox options like the DualSense and DualShock 4) and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate plan, which currently costs £13 / $17 per month. The roster of games available to stream includes the likes of Starfield, Fallout 4, and Forza Horizon 5. It’s also available in HD resolution, although there isn’t support for 4K, HDR or Dolby Atmos yet.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick range already represents excellent value and a convenient way to add streaming smarts to a TV or monitor. Now with access to Xbox gaming too, they’re an even stronger and more comprehensive option.

