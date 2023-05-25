AirPods Pro 2 deal knocks £20 off Apple's five-star wireless earbuds

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 really impressed us when they launched back in September 2022, so much so that we rewarded them with a glowing five-star review. Now you can get your hands on a pair for just £229 over at Amazon UK, while a similar deal at Walmart in the US drops the price to only $199.99.

For UK customers, it's a saving of £20 on their launch price. It's not the first time we've seen them drop this low, but you're never guaranteed they'll hang around at this price for too long. If you've been contemplating these excellent noise-cancelling earbuds for a while, now could be the perfect time to buy them.

Best Apple AirPods Pro 2 deal

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (UK) £249 £229 at Amazon (save £20)

The 2nd Gen AirPods Pro wowed us with their excellent noise-cancelling, improved battery life and fantastic sound quality, so now could be the perfect time to buy at this discount for UK customers.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (US) $ 249.99 $199.99 at Walmart (save $50)

The AirPods Pro 2 are currently being offered at a great discount over in the States courtesy of Walmart. Apple discounts don't last forever on either side of the Atlantic, so get cracking if you want a bargain.

In our Apple AirPods Pro 2 review, we gave them five stars and complimented their clear, detailed sound, excellent noise-cancelling and awesome battery life. If you're in the market for a new pair of wireless earbuds and are invested in Apple's ecosystem, the AirPods Pro 2 are definitely worth a look.

On the design front, the 2nd Gen buds largely mirror their predecessor's design save for the tweaked positioning of the vents and microphones. Apple did, though, build touch controls into the stems which allow you to swipe up or down to change the volume. Apple also added a pair of XS eartips in the box so you now have four to choose from to optimise fit.

Battery life got a bump from 24 hours to 30 but, more importantly, so did noise-cancelling courtesy of a new "low distortion" driver and H2 chip.

Not only is the ANC now among the very best in its class and a rival to the Sony WF-1000XM4 and Bose QuietComfort II, but so too is sound quality. We haven't heard a pair of in-ear AirPods sound as musical, detailed or powerful. They really are a fun listen!

All in all, the new AirPods Pro 2 bring multiple improvements to Apple's flagship earbuds and they're great performers at full price. Thanks to these UK and US deals, they're an even more attractive proposition.

