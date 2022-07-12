9 of the best Prime Day projector deals available right now

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and there are some excellent bargains to be had on portable and ultra-short-throw projectors. Whether you are looking for something for indoors or outside, we have found something to suit every budget. So bag a big screen on a budget with our pick of the best Prime Day projector deals.
The very best Prime Day projector deals live right now
Nebula Capsule projector
£340 £230 at Amazon (save £110) (opens in new tab)
When we reviewed it, we praised the Capsule's "neat design, solid sound and access to streaming services". Its resolution of 854 x 480 pixels is par for the course when it comes to miniature projectors. A brightness of 100 lumens means you will need a dimly lit room. Not perfect, but it's the best mini around.
Nebula Capsule Max projector
£470 £340 at Amazon (save £130) (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)It's not one we have looked at, but the Max edition is the 720p, 200 lumens version of the Capsule above. It has an Android 8.1 OS, some solid app access and a four-hour battery life.
Nebula Solar Portable projector
£600 £420 at Amazon (save £180) (opens in new tab)
This Full HD projector is the best true portable we have tested to date. With built-in speakers, an Android TV app platform and a three-hour battery life, it's an excellent way to enjoy a big-screen film anywhere round the house, the garden and wherever else you want go.
Nebula Mars II Pro 720p portable
£600 £520 at Amazon (save £80) (opens in new tab)
This portable projector is fun, quick and enjoyable to use. Set-up requires minimum fuss, and thanks to its wi-fi and built-in apps, you can stream content directly through it. With this healthy discount, this lunchbox-sized projector is very tasty indeed.
XGIMI Horizon Pro Native 4K Projector
£1649 £1319 at Amazon (save £330) (opens in new tab)
Capable of producing a picture between 40-300 inches in 4K HDR quality, the Horizon Pro is a smart device with Android TV 10 OS on board. It features Google voice control and there's even Chromecast built-in too. We haven't tested this coffee table style model, but with this healthy discount and the decent specification, we think it's well worth a look
XGIMI Elfin Portable Mini Projector
£649 £447 at Amazon (save £202) (opens in new tab)
This ultra-compact 1080P projector is WiFi enabled with Android TV 10 offering access to all the streaming apps you will ever need. It's not a model we have tested but, with in-built speakers, it's suited for taking out and about and set-up should be a breeze with Intelligent Screen Alignment, Auto Keystone and Autofocus on board.
Optoma CinemaX P2 4K UST projector
£2999 £1799 at Amazon (save £1200) (opens in new tab)
The P2 is Optoma's second stab at an ultra-short throw machine and, while we have not had the pleasure of a full review, we have certainly enjoyed the demos we have seen. If you are after a 'laser TV' for your living room. This entry-level projector is a strong candidate – particularly with the hefty discount.
Samsung The Premiere LSP9T
£2999 £2699 at Amazon (save £300) (opens in new tab)
One of the very best ultra short throw projectors you can buy, the LSP9T delivers big-screen thrills aplenty, and this discount is massive.
BenQ V6050 4K UST projector
£3999 £2999 at Amazon (save £1000) (opens in new tab)
Ultra-short-throw projectors are the fastest growing form factor. With sound, picture and smarts built-in, they are an obvious all-in-one projector solution. This huge discount makes the V6050 one of the most tempting around.