Radiohead's latest album, The King of Limbs, is released today by 7digital as a high-resolution 24-bit FLAC file.

The album will be available from 7digital online stores across 32 territories including the UK, US, Canada and numerous European countries.

The deluxe download (£8.99) will also include a 16-bit FLAC and 320kbps AAC version for music devices that do not support the FLAC format, such as Apple's iPods, iPhones and iPads.

Ben Drury, CEO of 7digital, says: "We're pioneering the move towards higher quality audio formats that offer higher quality music than the CD equivalents.

"The Radiohead album, produced by Nigel Godrich, was recorded in 24-bit digital audio and it's great listeners will now be able to download and hear the album in the quality it deserves."

7digital says it will release more hi-res FLAC downloads in future.

Last month Radiohead released its eighth studio album as a download on its own website as a 320kbps MP3 file (£6) or as an uncompressed WAV file for £9.

Radiohead is also releasing the record as a 'Newspaper Album' which comprises two 10in vinyl records, a CD, a digital download and "many large sheets of newspaper artwork, 625 tiny pieces of artwork and a full-colour piece of oxo-degradable plastic to hold it all together". It's out on May 9th.

