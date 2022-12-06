65in Samsung S95B QD-OLED down to £1549 plus £200 cashback

Here's a top deal on a top TV. Samsung's 65-inch S95B has dropped from £2999 to just £1549 (opens in new tab) at Sonicdirect – a saving of £1450.

Not only that, there's an extra £200 cashback available from Samsung. Merry Christmas indeed.

Samsung QE65S95B deal

Samsung QE65S95B £2999 £1549 at Sonicdirect (save £1450)

Samsung's first QD-OLED TV earned five stars from us. It combines a spectacularly vibrant and dynamic picture and peerless viewing and angles with excellent gaming support to make a televisual feast for the eyes and ears. And now it's nearly half price.

The S95B s Samsung's first QD-OLED TV, and what a stunner it is. Its panel combines the self-emissive pixels of OLED with the Quantum Dot colour system previously associated with LCD TVs to deliver more brightness and, especially, colour volume than regular OLED panels can manage.

It's powered by a specially adapted version of Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 4K, complete with elements devoted to boosting brightness and colour, enhancing perceived resolution and improving upscaling of sub-4K content.

But the screen isn't the only weapon in its arsenal. It's also got an impressive array of connections, including four HDMI ports that are true 2.1 affairs, meaning they’re all able to cope with the 4K/120Hz HDR with VRR gaming graphics now supported by the PS5, Xbox Series X and certain top-end Nvidia and AMD graphics cards. (ALLM is also onboard to turn on its fast response Game mode whenever a game source is detected.) Add three USB ports and all the usual Bluetooth and wi-fi features you’d expect of a high-end TV these days – including support for SmartThings and Apple AirPlay 2 – and you've got quite the proposition.

Its contrast is off the chart. Blacks are typically inky as you would expect from a standard OLED screen, but it goes much brighter than that technology usually allows. It outdoes even Sony's A95K (another QD-OLED TV) in this regard. All of which makes it worth £1549 of anyone's money.

