Small enough to sit right inside your ear, weighty and good-looking, a bit like jewellery for your inner ear (though not so heavy as to be uncomfortable), the Ministry of Sound 003s feature a rubber cable that’s quiet should you bump it and not too inclined to twist in on itself.



Sound, on the whole, is open and spacious, with plenty of detail and sufficient punch and drive to propel music forwards without the low frequencies becoming overbearing.



There’s a hint of stridency to treble when you’re pressing on, but overall these are a poised and easy listen.

