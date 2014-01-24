Good looks, but these headphones lack the substance to go with the style

If we gave prizes for looks, the 73 Classics would clean up.

The beautifully finished ebony earcups are something to behold, and the soft, padded headband is comfy to wear (even if the sliding mechanism could be more robust).

Sound quality

A one-word review of the 73 Classics would simply say ‘smooth’. There are no rough edges whatsoever here, and that, as a first impression, is lovely.

But it could lull you into a false sense of security down the line.

Yes, the presentation is polished. And yes, it all sits on a truly hefty base of bass. Too hefty, really.

But there’s a lack of true punch here – it’s frustratingly sluggish and coloured.

Plus points? You could listen to them for hours without getting annoyed by weedy

bass or having your eardrums worn away by coarse-grit treble.

If you’re motivated by all things mellow, you’ll want to give these a try.

Special mention should go to the upper treble performance here – if the rest of the frequency range matched up in sweetness and precision, the 73 Classics would be a winner.

Verdict

If it’s analytical detail you crave, or expressive midrange, or tight, punchy bass, you’re pretty much out of luck.

It’s a shame, but these headphones lack the substance to match their style.

