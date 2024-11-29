I'm hunting down the best Black Friday speaker deals: 5-star hi-fi, Bluetooth and wireless

We're in the midst of the Black Friday goodness, and if you want deals, speakers are the place to be. From floorstanders and standmounts to wireless models and Bluetooth buddies, I've scouted out the best Black Friday deals on an absolute raft of deals; some big, some small, some absolutely brain-meltingly awesome.

Best US speaker deals

New deal KEF LSX II LT was $1000 now $900 at Amazon (save $100)

These new additions to KEF's excellent wireless speaker system range are fantastic: they're cheaper than the LSX II (above) by losing a few extra features, but the LSX II LT retain the exact same five-star stunning sound. That's a win for us. Perfect for desktop systems or a full-blown compact hi-fi system – this deal makes it even more attractive than before.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

KEF LSX II was $1400 now $1299 at Amazon (save $101)

If you want a no-hassle, compact and talented all-in-one active wireless speaker system, then you'll struggle to do better than the KEF LSX II, especially at this knockdown price. The speakers offer reliable wireless audio and connectivity, with engaging, detailed, clear and agile sound quality that will delight any music fan.

Five stars



Best UK speaker deals

Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 was £529 now £449 at Peter Tyson (save £80)

In our five-star B&W 607 S3 review, we called them "entertaining in spades" and "a delight". They set the bar high for clarity, refinement and detail, but also have plenty in the way of punch and dynamism to entertain. Ideal for a step-up system and for small rooms, these superb mid-price speakers originally launched at £599 and then dipped to £529 for the best part of this year – so this is a great new low price on our favourite standmount speakers.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner



Deal also at Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks

Q Acoustics 3050i was £749 now £449 at Peter Tyson (save £300)

Ignore the fact that these floorstanders have been around for a good while – lots of the best products have. £300 off is a massive saving, and while we test the Q Acoustics 3050i at £649, they've often been listed at a more substantial price of £749. That makes this discount all the juicier, especially when you consider how musical, engaging and downright fun they sound. Five stars



Deal also at Richer Sounds

Triangle Borea BR08 was £999 now £899 at Richer Sounds (save £100) The larger counterparts to the equally excellent Borea BR03 standmounts, the Triangle Borea BR08 r share some supreme sonic DNA. Refined and detailed yet bold and musical, the Award-winning BR08 will delight you from top to bottom.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Dali Oberon 5 floorstanders was £799 now £699 at Amazon (save £200)

You can save 25% on these former Award winners, making them incredible value for anyone looking for entertaining and informative floorstanders for a small to mid-size room. In our five-star Dali Oberon 5 review, we praised the speakers' "dynamic subtlety, rhythmic precision and sheer transparency". Great speakers that offer supreme value.

Five stars

Q Acoustics 3020i speakers was £249 now £179 at Amazon (save £70)

Small and sonically gifted, these excellent bookshelf speakers are a great budget buy and you can now save more than £50 on Amazon. Best of all, every finish is discounted, so you can choose the style to suit your taste with the Q Acoustics 3020i.

Five stars

Q Acoustics 3010i standmounts: was £199 now £169 at Amazon (save £30)

"Exemplary budget bookshelf speakers for smaller living spaces", as we concluded in our five-star Q Acoustics 3010i review. The 3010i are among the most engaging of their kind at this level, so a discount is most welcome.

Five stars

Lowest price on black finish

KEF LS50 Meta was £1199 now £999 at Richer Sounds (save £200)

Delivering class-leading sound for less than a grand, the KEF LS50 Meta are sensational five-star speakers and brilliant all-rounders. If you can afford them, buy them, because they're sure to not let you down.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3 was £749 now £669 at Sevenoaks (save £80)

As we noted in our Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3 review, "if you can afford and accommodate a step up above the compact 607 S3 speakers, want a larger scale of sound and need more oomph to your bass, the B&W 606 S3 will be more to your liking". This £50 off deal makes this a bona-fide bargain.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 was £599 now £529 at Sevenoaks (save £70)

One of our favourite pairs of standmount speakers, these B&W marvels set a high bar for clarity, refinement and detail, but they also have plenty in the way of punch and dynamism to thrill and entertain. In our five-star B&W 607 S3 review, we called them "entertaining in spades" and "a delight". Believe.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Best US Bluetooth speaker deals

Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation) was $50 now $23 at Amazon (save $27)

Amazon's fifth incarnation of the Echo Dot is a five-star speaker with a surprising a202mount of wallop. It may be small, but the dinky Dot comes across as authoritative and musical no matter the volume. It's also kitted out with the excellent Alexa smart assistant and is finished to a high standard. A no-brainer if you're an Amazon acolyte.

Five stars

Sony ULT Field 1 was $129 now $99 at Walmart (save $30)

The Sony ULT Field 1 has a lot going for it, especially for users who want two distinct sound profiles - one bass-boosted and one more natural - alongside a very healthy stable of features and a reassuringly sturdy Sony build. If you want a Sony-made alternative to the JBL Flip 6 or the Beats Pill, this is the place to look.



JBL Flip 6 was $130 now $80 at Walmart (save $50)

Coming with excellent clarity and separation, punchy bass, and even a useful EQ system, the Flip 6 sets the standard for a Bluetooth speaker at its price. Thankfully, you can get yours for $31 off, making this not just a great speaker but great value too.

Five stars

Five-star 2020 Bluetooth speaker, crazy price! Sonos Era 300 was $449 now $359 at Amazon (save $90)

The excellent, spatial audio-toting Sonos Era 300 is starting to receive regular discounts, and that can only be a good thing for buyers. We'd completely sold on its huge, expressive sound and extensive streaming features- even that odd hourglass design is growing on us.

Five stars

B&O Beosound A1 2nd gen was $299 now $250 at Walmart (save $49)

The Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) delivers a pleasing but authoritative performance that you'd be happy listening to throughout the day and the night. Throw in its classy design and the bonus of Alexa and you're looking at a top performer at a very spicy discount.

Five stars

JBL Charge 5 was $180 now $126 at Walmart (save $54)

The What Hi-Fi? Award-winning JBL Charge 5 speaker is usually available at a discount, but you need to buy at the right time to ensure you get the best deal possible. Whatever the case, a deal is not to be sniffed at – the Charge 5 is an excellent-sounding, no-nonsense Bluetooth speaker that has a legacy of excellent Charge models behind it.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi was $230 now $145 at Amazon (save $85)

The lowest-ever price yet on this superb, five-star take on one of our favourite Bluetooth speakers. The JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi takes everything we love about the Bluetooth-only original and adds wi-fi connectivity as well as a slightly sharpened sonic profile. Want Airplay 2, Spotify Connect and Alexa Multiroom added to an all-time classic, plus over 30 per cent off? Of course you do.

Five stars

JBL Xtreme 4 was $379 now $300 at Target (save $79)

The JBL Xtreme 4 took all that we loved about the Xtreme 3 and built on it to great effect, resulting in a Bluetooth boombox that sounds masterful no matter what you throw at it. This is the lowest price for the Xtreme 4 we've seen thus far, meaning you'll be getting the best price possible on a very fresh, up-to-date unit.

Lowest price on blue finish.

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Sonos Era 100 was $249 now $199 at Amazon (save $50)

The Era 300's slimmer sibling, the Sonos Era 100, is almost as impressive, offering some of the best sound and sophistication you'll find at this level from a smart speaker. It's still relatively fresh to the market, and as a Sonos speaker, whopping deals aren't always forthcoming, so saving $50 in the sales is worth the effort.

Five stars

Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 was $80 now $45 at Amazon (save $35)

The adorable yet sonically confident Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 has been reduced significantly and remains a steal no matter the price. It's a dinky but powerful speaker with 12 hours of battery life, a healthy IP67 water-proof rating and ultra-portability – a palm-sized speaker that punches well above its weight.

Beats Pill was $150 now $100 at Amazon (save $50) There are lots of Bluetooth speakers around this price and size, including the JBL Flip 6, the Sony ULT Field 1 and the Bose SoudLink Flex. The new Beats Pill does manage to hold its own in this competitive field, and if you're a fan of the brand and like an eminently entertaining sound from a very nice design, this deal makes a good deal of sense.

JBL Go 4 was $50 now $40 at Amazon (save $10)

Adorable to behold and a joy to listen to, the soap-sized JBL Go 4 is a pocket-sized charmer. Rectifying a few of the niggles from the third-gen model, the new kid on the block offers a super-durable build, improved battery life (around 7 hours) and a sound that goes well beyond what you'd expect for this size and price. Student at uni? The Go 4 could be your party-starting partner.

Five stars

Best ever price Bose SoundLink Max was $399 now $299 at Amazon (save $100)

Bose's SoundLink Max is a hugely enjoyable listen, a big burly champ that fires out an engaging, dynamic and assertive listen that will fill rooms of almost any size with beefy sonic goodness. This is an awesome deal, too, knocking a whole quarter off the original price.

Five stars

Sonos Era 100 was $249 now $199 at Sonos (save $50) The Sonos Era 100 is the smallest smart speaker in Sonos' library, but no less mighty. It's a fantastic performer considering its cost, is packed with extensive streaming features and is an ideal smart speaker for most homes.

Five stars

UK Bluetooth speaker deals

Audio Pro C20 was £450 now £400 at Amazon (save £50)

Being a Bluetooth speaker is just one of the many, many things the superb Audio Pro C20 can do. Wireless streaming, AirPlay 2, a built-in phono stage, HDMI connectivity, Google Cast, optical, RCA line in, a sub out, the list just goes on and on. Oh, and it sounds resplendent, too.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin was £699 now £539 at Amazon (save £210)

Make a great saving on the B&W Zeppelin Wireless speaker. With unique looks, excellent streaming smarts and expansive and weighty sound that will fill your room easily, it's still a wonderful choice after all this time.

Five stars

JBL Xtreme 4 was £330 now £239 at Amazon (save £81)

The JBL Xtreme 4 took all that we loved about the Xtreme 3 and built on it to great effect, resulting in a Bluetooth boombox that sounds masterful no matter what you throw at it. This is close to the lowest price for the Xtreme 4 we've seen thus far, meaning you'll be getting the best price possible on a very fresh, up-to-date unit.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

JBL Charge 5 was £170 now £116 at Peter Tyson (save £54)

Any chance to grab the What Hi-Fi? Award-winning JBL Charge 5 should be pounced upon ruthlessly. A discount here is not to be sniffed at – this is an excellent sounding, no-nonsense portable Bluetooth speaker that has a legacy of excellent Charge models behind it. And yes, it's Still winning Awards as we head into 2025.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Use discount code PTBF10 for the best price

Sonos Era 100 was £249 now £189 at Amazon (save £60) The Era 300's smaller sibling isn't much less impressive. It's still a wonderful speaker that gives a great deal of performance from a relatively small unit, and as a Sonos product, mega deals aren't always forthcoming, so any drop in price on the Era 100 should be snapped up sharpish.

Five stars



Sonos Era 300 was £449 now £329 at Amazon (save £120)

The excellent, spatial audio-toting Sonos Era 300 is on a major discount right now. We love its huge, expressive sound and extensive streaming features. It's a very decent discount, although any money off this premium speaker would be a good deal in our books.

Five stars

Bose SoundLink Max was £399 now £349 at Amazon (save £50)

A beefy, burly and oft-breathtaking Bluetooth speaker that will get the party popping like few others, the SoundLink Max is one of the most endearing examples of its type that we've heard in a very long time. The JBL Xtreme 4 is a little more refined and grown up, but for sheer fun and vivacity, the Max earns its five-star plaudits.

Five stars

JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi was £230 now £179 at Amazon (save £51)

One of the best portable speakers we've tested, the JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi adds more wi-fi streaming options, Alexa Multiroom and slight sonic enhancements to the original and excellent Charge 5 model. This significant discount on a great speaker is a certified winner.

Five stars

Dali Katch G2 was £349 now £299 at Peter Tyson (save £50)

The Dali Katch G2 was released back in 2022, but prices never fell as they usually do for almost any other rival Bluetooth speaker. Perhaps it's due to its increasing age or because the Katch isn't a current Award-winner anymore, but either way this is a belting deal on one of our favourite portable speakers of recent times.

Five stars

B&O Beosound A1 was £239 now £152 (save £87)

The Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) delivers a pleasing yet authoritative performance that you'd be happy listening to all day. Throw in its classy design plus the bonus of Alexa, and you're looking at a top Bluetooth speaker. A major solid discount, so certainly worth the money if you're keen.

Five stars

JBL Flip 6 was £130 now £76 at Peter Tyson (save £54)

One of the best portable speakers around at this price point, the JBL Flip 6 has consistently impressed over its lifespan, beating similarly priced and sized speakers with ease thanks to its bold sound, rugged build and excellent usability.

Use discount code PTBF10 for the best price

Five stars

Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen) was £55 now £23 (save £22)

Amazon's fifth-generation Echo Dot is a five-star performer with a surprising amount of wallop. It may be small but the dinky Dot sounds authoritative and musical at all volumes. It's also fitted out with the excellent Alexa smart assistant and is finished to a predictably high standard. This discount is massive, so unless you hate all things Amazon, it's pretty much a no-brainer.

Five stars

JBL Go 4 was £45 now £25 at John Lewis (save £20)

Adorable to behold and a joy to listen to, the soap-sized JBL Go 4 is a pocket-sized charmer. Rectifying a few of the niggles from the third-gen model, the new kid on the block offers a super-durable build, improved battery life (around 7 hours) and a sound that goes well beyond what you'd expect for this size and price.

Five stars

