LG 47LM960V review

An accomplished, covetable and high-performing TV, but optimistically priced Tested at £2000

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

An accomplished, covetable and high-performing TV, but optimistically priced

For

  • Good looks
  • lengthy spec
  • stable, punchy pictures
  • 3D is an authentic strength

Against

  • Pricey in this company
  • sounds mediocre
  • others generate deeper blacks

At £2000, the LG 47LM960V is at the upper end of the price spectrum. But at least the portents are good: we reviewed the 55in version – the LG 55LM960V – not so long ago, and if this variant can live up to that set’s four stars, it’ll be a strong contender.

A slim profile, slimmer bezel and shiny stand are a good start, and the same idiot-proof on-screen menus and pair of remote controls as the 860V to the left can only be good news, too.

LG 47LM960V: Tech specs
TV reception is via Freeview HD or satellite tuners, inputs are too numerous to list (although the ability to record via one of the three USB sockets is worth a mention) and there are five pairs of 3D glasses (including a pair of clip-ons) plus a couple of pairs of ‘dual-play’ glasses.

These allow gamers to each view different information on the same TV screen (as long as the game they’re playing supports the feature, of course).

The last paragraph could also apply to the cheaper LG 47LM860V. Otherwise, the key differences between the LM860V and this set that LG could appraise us of are: it's a Nano Full LED display, has 1000Hz motion processing against the 860V’s 800Hz, and an array of five speakers plus a subwoofer, while the 860V gets by with just two speakers and no sub.

That, plus the visual differences, is your lot.

LG 47LM960V

LG 47LM960V: HD and 3D performance
In practice, the LG 47LM960V performs very much like its more affordable sibling, but with a couple more areas of expertise. When watching high-definition TV broadcasts, for example, it has greater control over motion, and the result is a more stable presentation.

There’s also greater positivity with motion when watching 1080p images via Blu-ray, too. Even the most trying scenes (a slow left-to-right pan combined with rapid right-to-left motion, for example) can’t rattle the 47LM960V, and its brilliantly wide-ranging colour palette even extends as far as believable skin-tones.

It also does impressive work with white tones, granting them brilliance while retaining forensic levels of detail therein. And when you take into account the LG’s very decent (if not quite class-leading) black levels, it follows that contrast is among the LM960V's real strengths.

Although there’s little difference between the way the 47LM960V serves up 3D programming compared with the LM860V, it’s worth reiterating just how bright, colourful, stable and low-stress 3D movies are when delivered by the LG.

If you’re in the market for a new TV first-and-foremost to watch 3D, this is without question one of the most effective screens we've seen.

LG 47LM960V: Sound quality
As far as the 47LM960V’s sound goes, that’s more a theoretical than a tangible benefit. It has more weight than the LM860V, but that’s not to say there’s any real low-frequency presence.

Of the TVs at this size we've recently tested, only Sony’s KDL-46HX853 can lay claim to something akin to full-range audio, and it has to take the speakers out of the TV to achieve that.

VerdictIn some ways – and we’re thinking specifically of contrast, colour and motion handling – the LG 47LM960V is a winner.

But, just as it did when we reviewed the 55in version, it comes down to price. There’s a not inconsiderable premium here, and we don’t think it’s quite worth it.

Specifications

General Information

Product SeriesLM960V
Product NameLG 47LM960V
Product Model47LM960V
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.lge.co.uk
Brand NameLG
Product TypeLED-LCD TV
ManufacturerLG Electronics
Manufacturer Part Number47LM960V

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
VGAYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports4

Energy and Performance

Energy Efficiency ClassB
Standby Power Consumption300 mW
Energy Consumption per Year166 kWh
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080
Operating Power Consumption114 W

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand30.2 cm
Width with Stand105.2 cm
Weight Approximate15.30 kg
Height with Stand68.4 cm
Width105.2 cm
VESA Mount Standard400 x 400
Depth3.8 cm
Height61.1 cm
Dimensions61.1 cm (H): 105.2 cm (W): 3.8 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesChild Lock
Streaming ServiceYouTube
Aspect Ratio16:9
3D Type3D
Backlight TechnologyLED
Internet AccessYes
3D TechnologyPolarized
PC StreamingYes
Electronic Program GuideYes
Screen Size119.4 cm (47")

Network and Communication

EthernetYes
Wireless LANYes

Video

Digital TunerDVB-T (MPEG4)
Motion Interpolation TechnologyTruMotion 400Hz
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format1080p

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Environmentally FriendlyYes
Package Contents
  • Full LED Cinema 3D Smart TV
  • 4 x 3D Glasses
  • 2 x Dual Play
  • 1 x Clip-on
  • Magic Remote Control
Environmental CertificationErP

Audio

Sound SystemSurround Sound

Warranty

Limited Warranty2 Year