At £2000, the LG 47LM960V is at the upper end of the price spectrum. But at least the portents are good: we reviewed the 55in version – the LG 55LM960V – not so long ago, and if this variant can live up to that set’s four stars, it’ll be a strong contender.

A slim profile, slimmer bezel and shiny stand are a good start, and the same idiot-proof on-screen menus and pair of remote controls as the 860V to the left can only be good news, too.

LG 47LM960V: Tech specs

TV reception is via Freeview HD or satellite tuners, inputs are too numerous to list (although the ability to record via one of the three USB sockets is worth a mention) and there are five pairs of 3D glasses (including a pair of clip-ons) plus a couple of pairs of ‘dual-play’ glasses.

These allow gamers to each view different information on the same TV screen (as long as the game they’re playing supports the feature, of course).

The last paragraph could also apply to the cheaper LG 47LM860V. Otherwise, the key differences between the LM860V and this set that LG could appraise us of are: it's a Nano Full LED display, has 1000Hz motion processing against the 860V’s 800Hz, and an array of five speakers plus a subwoofer, while the 860V gets by with just two speakers and no sub.

That, plus the visual differences, is your lot.

LG 47LM960V: HD and 3D performance

In practice, the LG 47LM960V performs very much like its more affordable sibling, but with a couple more areas of expertise. When watching high-definition TV broadcasts, for example, it has greater control over motion, and the result is a more stable presentation.



There’s also greater positivity with motion when watching 1080p images via Blu-ray, too. Even the most trying scenes (a slow left-to-right pan combined with rapid right-to-left motion, for example) can’t rattle the 47LM960V, and its brilliantly wide-ranging colour palette even extends as far as believable skin-tones.

It also does impressive work with white tones, granting them brilliance while retaining forensic levels of detail therein. And when you take into account the LG’s very decent (if not quite class-leading) black levels, it follows that contrast is among the LM960V's real strengths.

Although there’s little difference between the way the 47LM960V serves up 3D programming compared with the LM860V, it’s worth reiterating just how bright, colourful, stable and low-stress 3D movies are when delivered by the LG.

If you’re in the market for a new TV first-and-foremost to watch 3D, this is without question one of the most effective screens we've seen.

LG 47LM960V: Sound quality

As far as the 47LM960V’s sound goes, that’s more a theoretical than a tangible benefit. It has more weight than the LM860V, but that’s not to say there’s any real low-frequency presence.

Of the TVs at this size we've recently tested, only Sony’s KDL-46HX853 can lay claim to something akin to full-range audio, and it has to take the speakers out of the TV to achieve that.

VerdictIn some ways – and we’re thinking specifically of contrast, colour and motion handling – the LG 47LM960V is a winner.

But, just as it did when we reviewed the 55in version, it comes down to price. There’s a not inconsiderable premium here, and we don’t think it’s quite worth it.

See all our TV Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook