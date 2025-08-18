This impressive five-star Audio-Technica turntable is back to its lowest ever price

The best record players will ordinarily set you back upwards of £500, with some costing several thousand. Not so with the five-star Audio-Technica LP5x turntable, which is dropped from £379 back down to its lowest-ever price of just £299 at Richer Sounds.

Described as 'a fine-sounding, fuss-free turntable', the LP5x is one of the easiest-to-use decks on the market right now. It also sounds fantastic thanks to its composed, robust presentation and impressive phono stage module.

It's more affordable than ever, and it could be yours right now.

Five stars Audio-Technica LP5x turntable: was £379 now £299 at Richer Sounds For under £300 you can be the proud owner of one of the best-designed, easiest-to-use, and best-sounding turntables. It's the Audio-Technica LP5x, and we loved it so much that we gave it a full five stars when we reviewed it. At its full price, it's "worthy of a spot on anyone's shortlist", and with this latest price drop sweetening the deal, that's more true now than it ever was before. Also at Amazon

When it arrived a couple of years ago, the LP5x brought in several key improvements over its five-star AT-LP5 predecessor. The LP5x's built-in phono stage accommodates both moving magnet and moving coil cartridges, and by flicking a small switch on the back of the unit, you can easily swap between the two types. The deck's cartridge also features a more rigid housing with less resonance, boasting improved mechanicals that result in a higher output alongside an extended high-frequency response.

Audio-Technica has designed the LP5x to be usable pretty much out of the box. Once you've lifted it from its packaging, all you have to do is carefully put the platter in place, attach the headshell and set the tracking weight to the recommended 2.0g. Then it's just a question of finding your record of choice and, if necessary, adjusting the speed from the selection of 33 1/3, 45 and 78 RPM options.

Once you're up and running, what you'll be treated to is an immensely competent player. Easy-to-use decks can often sacrifice sound quality for usability, but the LP5x is a clean, clear spinner that never lacks audio muscle. Composed and in control, the five-star deck rarely sounds as though it's struggling to cope, even when there's significant complexity and density to the music played. Dynamics are fluid and impactful, while subtle instrumental elements are conveyed with clarity – you'll even find that the Audio-Technica's stereo imaging is layered, precise and satisfyingly well-organised.

Sound good? Now for just £299, the Audio-Technica LP5x could be yours over at Richer Sounds.

