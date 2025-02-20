This Award-winning CD player was already towards the more affordable end of the market, and now look – it's back at its Black Friday price. Disc spinners don't get much better value than this.

The Marantz CD6007 has won a What Hi-Fi? Award for five years in a row (and before that, its predecessors the CD6006 and CD6005 took the gong). So to say it has good pedigree would be an understatement. Its current price of £349 at Sevenoaks (and other retailers) is £50 off the RRP. Considering it was already a bargain, this is superb value.

Marantz CD6007 was £399 now £349 at Sevenoaks

This isn't a huge improvement on its predecessor, but that was an Award winner in its own right. This model offers a new DAC chip, giving it a crisper, more open performance guaranteed to breathe new life into your CD collection. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Deal also at Richer Sounds, Peter Tyson

The CD6007 might look nigh-on identical to the previous model, but there are some significant improvements under the hood.

Following a fire at AKM's factory, all CD6007 models produced since May 2021 feature ESS Technology's ES9010K2M DAC chip (replacing AKM's 4490). It can handle hi-res PCM music up to 24-bit/192kHz and DSD128 (its predecessor topped out a 48kHz files, and wasn't compatible with DSD). It has a quieter power supply and improved HDAM amplifier modules, higher-quality internal components, and the headphone circuit shuts down when not in use, reducing unnecessary power draw on the supply and removes the potential for additional noise.

It sounds bigger than its predecessor, with a grander sense of scale but at the same time greater precision, especially at lower frequencies. It remains composed throughout, and a touch more forward.

Nearly five years after launching, it remains the class leader at its price. And with this discount, it's a hard yes from us.

