The best vinyl and turntable accessories you need this Record Store Day
Give your set-up the upgrades and care it deserves
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Here at What Hi-Fi?, we love turntables and vinyl.
There’s something about the physical process of setting up your record player that streaming can’t quite match.
However, this physical process does require a bit of care, cleaning and extra add-ons every once in a while.
So, with Record Store Day 2026 upon us, we thought it fitting to round up some of our favourite vinyl and turntable accessories.
We’ve got everything here from Award-winning phono stages such as the Rega Fono MM Mk5, some of the best cartridges on the market, as well as everything from record weights to vinyl cleaners to storage units.
There’s a lot out there to jazz up your setup – just take a look:
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Daniel Furn is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi? focused on all things deal-related. He studied Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield before working as a freelance journalist covering film, TV, gaming, and consumer tech. Outside of work, he can be found travelling far-flung corners of the globe, playing badminton, and watching the latest streaming sensation (in 4K HDR, of course).
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