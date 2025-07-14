Ditch your phone alarm: the Roberts Radio Ortus 5 is a compact, bedside DAB radio with Bluetooth streaming
With DAB+/FM tuners, dual alarms, headphone port and USB charging
If you fancy ditching your phone alarm for something a little more traditional, then the new Roberts Radio Ortus 5 radio might catch your eye.
A compact bedside DAB/FM radio with a contemporary design, it's quite a departure, visually, from the retro designs we normally see with Roberts radios.
On the features front, however, the Ortus 5 is packed to the brim. It features DAB/DAB+ and FM tuners along with Bluetooth connectivity for easy streaming from your devices.
The full-colour LCD display includes dimming options for night-time use, while physical connectivity stretches to an auxiliary input and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
There’s also a USB port for charging your smart devices, along with radio presets for 20 stations. Neat.
And yes, there’s a giant snooze button for those who have the luxury of lying in.
The Ortus 5 houses a front-firing driver paired with a rear bass port, which Roberts claims delivers great sound quality suitable for music, talk shows, and podcasts, despite the unit's compact dimensions.
Small enough for bedside tables, kitchen counters, and crammed shelves, the Ortus 5 is equipped with alarm functionality that includes dual wake-up settings with multiple source options, including FM, DAB, or buzzer alerts.
Physical slide switches control the alarm settings, and there’s also a sleep function for those who want to drift off to the dulcet tones of their favourite presenter.
While we haven't tested the Ortus 5 yet, we have heard plenty of strong performers from Roberts to suggest an optimistic listen.
The tiny Revival Petite 2, for example, earned a well-deserved five stars in our review for its blend of style, size and performance, along with a 2024 Awards-winning accolade to boot. The Roberts Stream 94L performed equally well with its array of features for the money, with five stars and a 2023 Award under its belt too.
If you fancy a touch of the old school analogue wireless with a dash of modern smarts (minus any internet streaming), then the Roberts Ortus 5 radio is available now for £100.
