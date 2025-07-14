Ditch your phone alarm: the Roberts Radio Ortus 5 is a compact, bedside DAB radio with Bluetooth streaming

If you fancy ditching your phone alarm for something a little more traditional, then the new Roberts Radio Ortus 5 radio might catch your eye.

A compact bedside DAB/FM radio with a contemporary design, it's quite a departure, visually, from the retro designs we normally see with Roberts radios.

On the features front, however, the Ortus 5 is packed to the brim. It features DAB/DAB+ and FM tuners along with Bluetooth connectivity for easy streaming from your devices.

The full-colour LCD display includes dimming options for night-time use, while physical connectivity stretches to an auxiliary input and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

There’s also a USB port for charging your smart devices, along with radio presets for 20 stations. Neat.

And yes, there’s a giant snooze button for those who have the luxury of lying in.

The Ortus 5 houses a front-firing driver paired with a rear bass port, which Roberts claims delivers great sound quality suitable for music, talk shows, and podcasts, despite the unit's compact dimensions.

(Image credit: Roberts Radio)

Small enough for bedside tables, kitchen counters, and crammed shelves, the Ortus 5 is equipped with alarm functionality that includes dual wake-up settings with multiple source options, including FM, DAB, or buzzer alerts.

Physical slide switches control the alarm settings, and there’s also a sleep function for those who want to drift off to the dulcet tones of their favourite presenter.

While we haven't tested the Ortus 5 yet, we have heard plenty of strong performers from Roberts to suggest an optimistic listen.

The tiny Revival Petite 2, for example, earned a well-deserved five stars in our review for its blend of style, size and performance, along with a 2024 Awards-winning accolade to boot. The Roberts Stream 94L performed equally well with its array of features for the money, with five stars and a 2023 Award under its belt too.

If you fancy a touch of the old school analogue wireless with a dash of modern smarts (minus any internet streaming), then the Roberts Ortus 5 radio is available now for £100.

