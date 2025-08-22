Our deal experts have found top savings on wireless speakers, turntables and stereo speakers and more
Featuring tempting savings on Bose, LG and Sonos
Another week has passed in the world of all things audio and visual, and our expert deal hunters and AV editors have been busy scouring the internet so you can save big on the best deals out there.
This week we've seen big savings on all manner of excellent kit in both TV, AV and hi-fi land, including money off a five-star Sonos wireless speaker, Audio-Technica turntable and the lowest price ever on a pair of our excellent noise-cancelling wireless earbuds from Bose.
We’ve also spotted a chunky saving on two pairs of standmount speakers from Elac and Fyne Audio.
Read on for the five best hi-fi and home cinema deals we've spotted this week.
For under £300 you can be the proud owner of a well-designed, easy-to-use, and great-sounding turntable. It's the Audio-Technica LP5x, and we loved it so much that we gave it a full five stars during testing. At its full price, it's "worthy of a spot on anyone's shortlist", and with this latest price drop sweetening the deal, that's more true now than it ever was before.
Also at Richer Sounds
The five-star Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) are the brand's entry-level noise-cancelling buds with talents ranging from a powerful, full-bodied sound to impressive customisation to solid noise-cancelling skills. They're not quite the QC Ultras, but they also won't cost you nearly as much, especially with this excellent deal.
Price match: Currys and John Lewis
The Elac Debut 3.0 DB53 offer a punchy presentation with plenty of bass. They also display impressive clarity with a wide, detailed and spacious soundstage. They do, however, require thoughtful amplifier matching to achieve optimal performance, making them better suited to careful system building. Four stars
The Fyne Audio F500 are talented standmounters that deliver plenty of bass weight and a solid, focused midrange. They're unfussy with placement too, which is a bonus. The discounted price is available to Richer Sounds VIP members, but thankfully membership is 100 per cent free. This deal is for the Black Oak and Dark Oak finishes. Four stars
The Hisense PL2TUK is an impressive 4K ultra-short throw projector on all fronts. It serves up a wonderfully balanced five-star picture experience with good black detail, decent specs (including Dolby Vision and HDR10+), and even a solid sound performance by projector standards, thanks to the built-in speakers.
Also available at Richer Sounds
The LG S70TY doesn't quite hit the heights of the very best in class, but it's still a well-rounded package that's not only easy to listen to, but easy to live with. And while we noted that "it doesn't blow its price competitors out of the water", a huge £350 saving most definitely helps LG's Dolby Atmos package become a more alluring soundbar pick.
The Sonos Era 300 is a titan when it comes to sound quality and is packed with cutting-edge features. Sonos has seriously impressed with this wireless smart speaker, and its immense soundstage and weighty presentation make it a very smart choice. Now, with £100 off in both Black and White.
Price match: Richer Sounds, Peter Tyson, Sevenoaks Sound & Vision and John Lewis
