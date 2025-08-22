Another week has passed in the world of all things audio and visual, and our expert deal hunters and AV editors have been busy scouring the internet so you can save big on the best deals out there.

This week we've seen big savings on all manner of excellent kit in both TV, AV and hi-fi land, including money off a five-star Sonos wireless speaker, Audio-Technica turntable and the lowest price ever on a pair of our excellent noise-cancelling wireless earbuds from Bose.

We’ve also spotted a chunky saving on two pairs of standmount speakers from Elac and Fyne Audio.

Read on for the five best hi-fi and home cinema deals we've spotted this week.

Five stars Save 21% Audio-Technica LP5x turntable: was £379 now £299 at Amazon For under £300 you can be the proud owner of a well-designed, easy-to-use, and great-sounding turntable. It's the Audio-Technica LP5x, and we loved it so much that we gave it a full five stars during testing. At its full price, it's "worthy of a spot on anyone's shortlist", and with this latest price drop sweetening the deal, that's more true now than it ever was before.

Also at Richer Sounds

Save 38% (£300) Fyne Audio F500: was £799 now £499 at Richer Sounds The Fyne Audio F500 are talented standmounters that deliver plenty of bass weight and a solid, focused midrange. They're unfussy with placement too, which is a bonus. The discounted price is available to Richer Sounds VIP members, but thankfully membership is 100 per cent free. This deal is for the Black Oak and Dark Oak finishes. Four stars