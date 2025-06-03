Two of Chord's finest DACs hit their lowest prices yet

Chord Electronics has built a reputation for creating some of the best DACs money can buy. And right now, two of its standout models are available at their lowest prices yet.

Peter Tyson is currently offering the portable Chord Mojo 2 for £349 (down from £395) and the desktop Chord Qutest for £995 (reduced from £1195) – representing generous savings of £46 and £200, respectively.

Chord Mojo 2: was £395 now £349 at Peter Tyson The Mojo 2 opens up your music with a notably more spacious soundstage and enhanced clarity that makes every detail feel more present. A portable powerhouse that will elevate your listening experience. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner

For context, both DACs are What Hi-Fi? Award winners, so the best of the best. As for what makes them special? Let’s kick off with the Mojo 2.

Packing the power of Chord's proprietary 104-bit UHD DSP processor, it offers lossless digital signal processing alongside customisable tonal adjustments across four frequency bands.

There's also a four-setting crossfeed function for creating a more spatial, loudspeaker-like soundstage when using headphones.

The addition of USB-C connectivity brings it up to date with modern devices, joining the existing optical, micro-USB, and coaxial inputs.

Our testing revealed the Mojo 2's expanded talents across various sources, from laptops to smartphones.

The soundstage has opened up considerably compared with its predecessor, with that extra depth filled with greater resolution that is unmistakably present through boosted clarity and more precise placement.

Piano notes display crisper leading edges without compromising musical flow, whilst harmonic subtleties become more easily discernible.

The presentation is notably more neutral, crisper and livelier than the original Mojo. It is bright, intricate, and demanding of attention.

Chord Qutest: was £1,195 now £995 at Peter Tyson The Chord Qutest delivers impressive gains in clarity and precision, with timing so tight it effortlessly identifies rhythmic structures. A highly accomplished DAC that shares tech with the company's high-end Hugo 2. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner

(Image credit: Chord)

The Qutest, meanwhile, shares its DAC architecture with the company's Hugo 2 – minus the headphone amplifier and rechargeable batteries.

This desktop-focused unit uses the same bespoke FPGA digital-to-analogue conversion technology found across Chord's range. This provides greater control over everything from filtering to conversion, compared with standard off-the-shelf DAC chips.

In our testing, the Qutest delivered gains in clarity, precision and subtlety over its predecessor, with a presentation that is slightly bigger and more spacious.

Its timing proved impressively tight, helping it sniff out rhythmic structures with authority, while notes carried crisper leading edges and abundant warmth without premature decay.

The four selectable filters – ranging from 'incisive neutral' to 'warm HF roll-off' – add further customisation options.

In short, at these reduced prices, both models represent great value for anyone seeking to upgrade their listening experience.

The Mojo 2 at £349 is particularly compelling given its versatility and performance credentials, while the Qutest, at £995, brings Hugo 2 tech within reach of more budgets.

We believe these are the cheapest prices we have seen for either model, making this an opportune moment for anyone who has been considering a meaningful DAC upgrade.

