The Bowers & Wilkins Px8 luxury wireless headphones provide outstanding clarity, fast and punchy sonic presentation and impressive comfort.

And right now, they can be yours for just £399 at Sevenoaks, which is a massive £200 saving on their original full price.

It's not quite the lowest price we've ever seen – we've seen the price drop to £391 at Amazon back in May – but this discount is still an excellent deal if you're looking to save some money on a premium pair of wireless over-ears that we still rate highly.

Newer rivals in the form of B&W's own Px7 S3 and the Dali IO-8 have emerged that push the sonic abilities even further, but the Px8 still deliver a luxury performance – and in this hugely competitive premium wireless headphones market, this £399 deal price is one we wouldn't want to ignore.

The five-star Bowers & Wilkins Px8 more than live up to their premium billing – we rated them highly at full price, and so are even better value with this current £200 saving.

As well as boasting a classy design and being incredibly comfortable to wear, the Px8 is packed with competitive features.

The Px8 headphones feature Bluetooth 5.2 with aptX HD and aptX Adaptive codecs for higher quality streams, four microphones for active noise cancelling, plus another two for voice pick-up in phone calls.

There's decent ANC ability: while it won't trouble the class-leading Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, we found the B&W's ANC experience to be nice and quiet on our travels, though workers digging the street or sudden traffic noise did manage to break through.

We were also pleased to find during our testing that Bowers & Wilkins kept faith with physical buttons on the earcups that are easy and intuitive to use, as opposed to going down the touch control route.

Then there's the upgraded B&W Music app that gives you direct access to music services such as Tidal, Qobuz and Deezer. Throw in a substantial 30 hours of battery life on a single charge and you've got a real premium pair that is satisfying to use.

When it comes to sound quality, we were impressed by the excellent levels of clarity, precision and detail, as well as the exciting presentation, especially at higher volume. If you're familiar with B&W, you won't be surprised that the Px8s seriously deliver.

In our full review, we said: "While newer rivals have emerged that offer even better sound and ANC quality, the Px8 remain a fine effort with serious appeal, and deserve serious consideration if you are buying at this level".

And fortunately, that premium level is a whole lot lower right now, thanks to this Sevenoaks deal that shaves off a substantial £200 from the Px8's full price. So if you want a premium pair of wireless headphones that deliver every bit of their luxury performance, pick up these hugely capable wireless headphones at a not-so-luxury price, before it's too late...

