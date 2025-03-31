What a deal! The five-star Sennheiser Momentum 4 drop to their lowest price this year

Mere days ago, the Amazon Spring Sale dropped the price of the five-star Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones. And right now, they have dropped even further to their lowest price this year.

The deal lets you save £100 on one of the sets recommended in our best wireless headphones guide.

For just £199 at Amazon, these special edition Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless are are well worth considering based on our experience reviewing them.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless was £300 £199 at Amazon

The five-star Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones are a stellar set of cans that we praised for providing clean, neutral and musical sound, a mighty 60-hour battery life and effective ANC. We reviewed the black pair, but aside from special edition copper accents, these are the exact same headphones packed out with the same impressive features.

When we first got our hands on the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones, they were £300. And even then we listed them as "one of the best-performing ANC over-ears at their price".

Tthese cans boast an impressive 60-hour battery life that is seriously competitive in the wireless headphones market.

There is also support for the high-quality aptX Adaptive Bluetooth, so you can simultaneously connect to multiple Bluetooth devices and easily switch between them.

Then, there's the useful 'Sennheiser Smart Control' companion app. This helps you customise EQ, adjust ANC and perform a 'Sound Check' taking intimidation out of EQ adjustment by letting you pick a preferred sound from A, B or C.

Most importantly, when it comes to sound quality, we find they offer a clear, direct, detailed and lively profile. As we say in our review:

"When first playing music through them, we are also struck by their tonal balance, which has shed a layer or two of the richness that has characterised older Momentums, in favour of more neutrality this time round.

"That’s no bad thing. They sound sharp and sprightly, and that added leanness hasn’t come at the expense of substance across the frequencies: highs are well-honed, mids are pleasingly plump, and lows strike a good balance between being taut and tubby."

They are also a super comfortable and lightweight fit, making them great for day-to-day use and when you're on the go. Which is why we are happy to recommend this deal to any music fan on the hunt for a new pair of wireless over-ear headphones.

MORE:

Read our full Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless review

Our pick of the best wireless headphones you can buy right now

These are the best audiophile headphones on the market