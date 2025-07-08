Amazon Prime Day has delivered a remarkable deal on the superb Bowers & Wilkins Px8 headphones.

Now available for £387 or £399 for non-Prime members (down from their £449 RRP), this is the lowest price these premium cans have ever reached on Amazon.

We awarded the Px8 five stars for their exceptional combination of build quality and sonic performance in our review.

Bowers & Wilkins Px8 was £459 now £387 at Amazon (save £72)

The five-star Bowers & Wilkins Px8 over-ears are a standout pair of headphones. You get luxury and performance to match the high price tag – but, right now, you can secure them for just £387. A superb price for some superb cans.

Praising them for delivering a high level of clarity and insight, we found them to be a superb pair of headphones, even at their initial 2022 £599 launch price.

They look the part too, with luxurious Nappa leather adorning the headband, earcups, and earpads.

The cast aluminium arm structure feels precisely engineered as well, sliding and pivoting with a satisfying mechanical precision that speaks to the attention to detail throughout.

Despite this premium construction, they remain comfortable at just 320g – around 60g lighter than Apple's AirPods Max.

On the business end, they’re packing 40mm carbon fibre cone drivers – an upgrade from the bio-cellulose cones found in B&W's cheaper Px7 range.

This carbon construction delivers improved rigidity and reduced distortion, contributing to their exceptional transparency.

Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity supports high-quality aptX HD and aptX Adaptive codecs, ensuring optimal wireless performance from compatible devices.

Physical button controls on the earcups prove more reliable than touch-sensitive alternatives, while battery life delivers a solid 30 hours of playback.

That’s sufficient for most use cases, though not quite matching the extreme endurance offered by some competitors like the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless.

(Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

The active noise cancellation performs well for consistent background sounds like train travel, though rivals like Sony's WH-1000XM6 edge ahead for absolute silence.

Sound quality represents the Px8's greatest strength, delivering clarity and precision that clearly surpasses cheaper alternatives.

The presentation offers remarkable detail retrieval whilst maintaining musical coherence, with bass that's both taut and controlled.

The midrange communicates vocal nuances superbly, whilst the overall sound signature provides an impressive sense of rhythmic drive and energy.

The slightly cool tonal balance means they're not the most forgiving headphones, but they never actively make poor recordings sound worse than they are.

Performance tends to shine brightest at higher volume levels, with some of the sparkle and energy fading during quieter listening sessions.

Overall, at £387, the Px8 represent outstanding value for those seeking premium wireless headphones that don't compromise on sound quality. Definitely a deal worth considering.

