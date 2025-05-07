The five-star Sony XM5 headphones have dropped to a seriously low price

The Sony's XM5 wireless headphones are a key set we often recommend to readers – and we especially love them at their current price.

For just £238 at Amazon, you can pick up the silver model (or pay a couple more quid for the blue). That is a £140 saving on their regular price.

Sony WH-1000XM5 was £380 now £238 at Amazon (save £142)

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are five-star cans that won themselves a coveted What Hi-Fi? Award in 2024. This stunning pair offer sensational sonic clarity, punchy delivery and precise, agile bass. What's even better is that they're currently more than £140 off at Amazon, beating even the Amazon Spring Sale price.

Though rumours suggest the Sony WH-1000XM6 are on the way, until they officially launch the XM5 remain one of the best wireless headphones money can buy.

Since their release three years ago, the five-star, Award-winning, Sony WH-1000XM5 have remained a staple sight in many of our buying guides.

We've continually praised the XM5's for their stunning sound performance, noise-cancelling abilities and improvements on quality across the board.

All this led us to say in our full Sony WH-1000XM5 review:

"The WH-1000XM5 possess all the elements that have made the previous generations class-leaders at the money, including that effortlessly musical sound. But this latest generation manages to deliver even greater clarity and a more open presentation. It’s actually quite a jump."

And there's some great features when it comes to noise cancellation and calls, like 'Speak to Chat' that pauses your music when you start talking, 'Wearing Detection' to pause your audio when you take them off and Bluetooth Multipoint and LDAC Bluetooth support.

The battery life is also impressive, clocking up 30 hours with Bluetooth and ANC enabled or a whopping 40 hours with ANC turned off. What's more, you can gain five hours of battery life from a single ten-minute charge.

We've lost count of how many times we've recommended this flagship pair from Sony, and are happy to do so once again at their current discounted price.

