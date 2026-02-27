We've thought about it a lot and when it comes to Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 wireless headphones, they really nail that potent combination of style and substance.

And right now, they've crashed down to just £318 at Amazon, which is the lowest-ever price we've seen them drop to. Though there's one small caveat, this deal is only available on the White model.

If you've got your heart set on Black, then you'll have to pay £25 more. Either way, you'll be securing a premium pair of wireless headphones at a seriously competitive price.

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 are amongst the best wireless headphones we've ever tested, especially if you're looking for appealing alternatives to the Sony XM6.

Lovely to look at and a pleasure to listen to, they launched back in April 2025, so it's not all that surprising to see a discount, but we've never seen one quite as good as this.

And at 20 per cent off, you can still secure headphones capable of full-bodied sonic character, benchmark levels of textural insight, and a decent array of features.

And it's both their performance and feature talents which led our expert testers to say: "The Px7 S3 really are exceptionally refined and detailed headphones... [they] drop you deep into a performance, breaking the boundary between you and your music and insisting that you become a part of the experience, a little like a mate at a gig who ushers you ever-closer towards the stage."

Thanks to their cannily-positioned eight-mic array, the Px7 S3 deliver a reasonably solid barrier between you and the outside world. And while we consider their biggest rivals, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra and Sony XM6, to block out sound a little more competently, these Bowers do a reasonable job. And at this price, they're cheaper than the XM6.

Elsewhere, their features satisfy the price point, with aptX Lossless and Adaptive Bluetooth support and a 30-hour battery life (with ANC on). A lighter construction makes for an even more pleasant fit than their very comfortable predecessors, the Px7 S2e, too.

Plus, there's Bluetooth Multipoint, which makes listening and switching between multiple connected source devices easy.

All this led us to say in our full review: "B&W’s follow-up to the five-star Px7 S2e has been a success. Matching their predecessors’ overall appeal was never going to be easy, but the Px7 S3’s powerfully entertaining sonic performance and refined design make them a good contender in a crowded marketplace, though we do have a few doubts about their absolute noise-cancelling abilities."

So, if you're looking for a blend of style and substance at a price that feels a little more affordable, the B&W Px7 S3's are easy to recommend, dropping to just £318 at Amazon, though only in White.

