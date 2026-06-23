I’m sick of recommending them, but this cheap Sony wireless headphones deal is a no-brainer this Prime Day

The only downside of recommending products for people to buy during Prime Day is that you start to sound like a broken record.

When one product I know well is the perfect fit for most people, I can’t help but keep blurting it out, and that’s exactly the case when it comes to one particular pair of ridiculously affordable wireless headphones.

The Sony WH-CH720N have become part of the furniture at the What Hi-Fi? Awards in recent years, such has been their domination of the sub-£100 area of the market.

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They're consistently among the best wireless headphones we've tested.They continue to dominate all rivals at the money, and I’m pleased to say that they are back to just £60 at Amazon (which is pretty much their lowest price ever) in the Prime Day sales.

The WH-CH720N are fabulous all-rounders. The way they deliver your favourite tunes with conviction and enthusiasm is to be applauded, and their outgoing nature and wonderful sense of musicality keep you coming back for more.

Rival headphones at this price can only dream of sounding as entertaining.

In our Sony WH-CH720N review, we said their “punchy presentational style feels tailor-made for the genres that can get the best use from it, namely rock, hip-hop, big orchestral numbers and peppy, energetic pop hits”.

Some might feel the bass can be a little boisterous at times, but we found you can quickly dial this down a notch on the headphones’ companion app.

The build quality reflects the price tag, so don’t expect too much in the way of luxurious materials, but the Sonys still feel solid and durable. They’re ideal for daily use – you can just fling them into a rucksack and forget about them when not in use.

The built-in noise-cancelling is great for the money, and you don’t feel shortchanged. As we said in our review, “these affordable Sonys do an effective job of dampening, if not silencing completely, the rumble and swoosh of each passing car as it whizzes its way past on a busy nearby road”.

They deliver a ridiculous level of performance for the money, which is the reason why I recommend them so much – for just £60 over at Amazon, you really can’t go wrong.

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