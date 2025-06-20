Hurry! These comfy Bowers & Wilkins wireless headphones are a steal at their lowest price ever

Looking for a pair of five-star wireless headphones that will bring you full and detailed sound while still being super comfy? Here's the deal for you.

For just £224 at Richer Sounds, the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e over-ears have dropped to the lowest price we've seen.

And while they may have lost their spot to their successor, the Px7 S3, in our list of the best wireless headphones, we still seriously recommend them – and now, they're a darn sight cheaper.

The S3's will set you back £399. Buy the S2e at £175 less and you can secure modern specification and class-leading aesthetics.

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e was £379 now £224 at Richer Sounds (save £155)

The five-star Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e headphones provide style and sonic substance in ample supply. They've got a solid all-round spec sheet, lovely full and lush sound and, as no strangers to style, B&W has crafted some trendy yet comfy cans. For £224, you can pick them up in Anthracite Black, Cloud Grey, Forest Green or Ruby Red.

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e may now be considered 'older' but these are certainly still five-star headphones.

They have always been solid Sony WH-1000XM5 alternatives, but now that they have dropped to just £224 at Richer Sounds, it certainly makes the choice a lot easier.

This is a cheaper pick while still managing to provide a complete portable headphones package, both inside and out.

And that starts with how visually pleasing they are and continues with a packed specification sheet that's sure to impress, including a 30-hour battery life with seven hours on just a 15-minute charge.

They also support one of the higher-quality Bluetooth codecs, Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive, as well as both USB-C and 3.5mm cable connections (both cable types are provided in the box).

And then there's the B&W app, a gateway to off-unit playback and controls to help make the music you want to listen to sound how you want it to sound with EQ adjustments, sensitivity and noise-cancelling modes.

In our review, this led us to say: "With class-leading insight and a more compelling balance over their forebears, not to mention a fine sense of style, the Px7 S2e are a wonderfully complete package."

Five-star sound for the lowest price we've seen? This is a deal you should be pouncing on.

