The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones have hit a new low on Amazon, dropping to just £170.05 (down from £199).

The deal lands during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sales event, making this a great opportunity for anyone seeking premium wireless headphones at a more appealing price.

Five stars Save 15% Sony WH-1000XM4: was £199 now £170.05 at Amazon Despite being superseded twice, the the Sony WH-1000XM4 are still miles ahead of most of their rivals at this price and beyond, wowing us across the board with their sparkling sound and stellar construction. Winners then, winners now... winners until the very end?

Five stars

The WH-1000XM4 earned a well-deserved five stars during our review when they launched in 2020, proving themselves a worthy successor to the hugely popular WH-1000XM3.

But they remain a great option for music fans on a strict budget, despite having since been superseded by both the WH-1000XM5 and the recently launched WH-1000XM6, hence why we're happy flagging the current deal.

Sony introduced meaningful improvements across the board for the XM4 generation. The 40mm drivers deliver a soundfield that appears wider than the XM3, uncovering more detail while sounding more composed and confident, particularly in the lower frequencies.

There's power, punch and a sense of poise that makes for an addictive listening experience, whether you're charging through upbeat tracks, or getting to grips with more complex arrangements.

The noise-cancelling performance remains hugely impressive, utilising Sony's HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 with an algorithm that constantly monitors audio and noise signals in real-time.

While the newer QuietComfort 45 and QuietComfort Ultra from Bose might edge slightly ahead on pure noise-blocking prowess, the XM4 still excel at isolating you from the outside world, from train rumbles to busy high streets.

Battery life remains generous at 30 hours with both Bluetooth and noise-cancelling enabled, rising to 38 hours if you sacrifice the ANC. A ten-minute quick charge provides five hours of playback, making these headphones practical for travel and daily commuting alike.

Features distinguish the XM4 from their predecessor too. Sony's DSEE Extreme engine with Edge-AI technology attempts to upscale compressed music to near hi-res quality by analysing tracks in real-time.

The headphones also support LDAC for high-quality wireless audio streaming from compatible Android devices, while the Speak to Chat feature automatically pauses playback when you start talking.

Multipoint connectivity – introduced via firmware update – allows switching between two Bluetooth devices, addressing one of the XM3's key limitations.

(Image credit: Sony)

The design retains the comfortable fit that Sony's WH-1000X series has become known for, with slightly larger, softer earpads than the XM3 and just enough clamping pressure to achieve a solid seal without feeling vice-like. The headphones fold flat and then fold once more into a compact form, making them more portable than the XM5, which only fold flat.

On that note, how do they compare to the newer models? The WH-1000XM5 (currently £249 on Amazon at the time of writing) deliver greater clarity and a more open presentation – quite a noticeable jump – alongside improved noise-cancelling with eight microphones instead of four. However, the XM5 don't fold as compactly, and feel slightly less premium in-hand.

The brand-new WH-1000XM6 (currently £369 on Amazon with a voucher) push things further still, with even more detail, dynamics and openness, plus 12 microphones for class-leading call quality and adaptive noise-cancelling that constantly adjusts to your environment. They reintroduce the folding hinges too, making them more portable than the XM5.

Yet at £170.05, the WH-1000XM4 represents exceptional value. You're getting a five-star pair of headphones with accomplished sound quality, effective noise-cancelling, 30-hour battery life and a comprehensive feature set – all for less than half the price of the newest generation.

For anyone who can’t stretch their budget to the XM5 or XM6, this deal makes the XM4 an absolute bargain, and a very sensible choice at this price point.

MORE:

Amazon Big Deal Days hi-fi deals live: all the top headphone, vinyl and speaker savings picked by our experts

Read our Sony WH-1000XM4 review

Amazon Big Deal Days TV and home cinema deals live: our experts’ handpicked recommendations