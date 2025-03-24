Focal's blockbuster wireless headphones drop to their lowest price since Black Friday – £150 off!

Fancy some Focals? The Bathys have plummeted by £150

Side shot of Focal Bathys on a wooden surface
The exceptionally talented five-star Focal Bathys are just one of six models available for big trade-in savings. (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Are the Focal Bathys the best premium headphones you can buy for around £500-600? The five-star Dali IO-8 certainly give them a run for their money, but this is an exceptional set of wireless over-ears that still demand to be heard.

Rarely has that been more true than right now. The Bathys are down to £549 at Peter Tyson, a drop of £150 from their original price and the lowest figure we've seen since Black Friday last year. If you want exceptional on-head hi-fi for less, now is the time to strike.

Best Focal Bathys wireless headphones deal

Focal Bathys
Five stars
Focal Bathys : was £699 now £549 at Peter Tyson

The Focal Bathys' name refers to a bathysphere, the deep-sea submersible used for exploring the ocean depths, an apt moniker considering that, like the aforementioned vessel, their price is also sinking rapidly. Down from £699 to £549, we don't often see the Bathys enjoying major discounts, though when prices do drop, they tend to drop pretty hard. Nab a set while you have the chance.

View Deal

The Focal Bathys are some of the finest Bluetooth cans you can buy at the market's higher end, and while you'd expect some decent performance from a pair that costs around twice as much as the Sony WH-1000XM5, the French-made over-ears are capable of wowing you with their assured sonic capabilities.

This being a pair of Focal headphones, the Bathys go big on design, although they reign it in enough to temper the look-at-me nature of those large, hole-ridden aluminium ear cups and squiggly light-up logos with enough class and subtlety to be taken seriously.

Features-wise, the Focal offer 30 hours of battery life with charging provided via USB-C, while noise cancelling is impressively implemented across 'soft, 'silent' and 'Transparent' flavours of ANC. Codec support is strong, too, offering standard SBC and AAC alongside the much-coveted aptX and aptX Adaptive and aptX standards.

It's how they sound, though, that will make you fall in love with Focal's premium wireless cans. These are headphones that do a startling job of giving your music a bold, meaty presence within a wide, all-encompassing soundscape, granting you the sort of cinematic listening experience that is rarely found in wireless models. The Bathys make music sound atmospheric, emotive and involving, with rich mids and lows providing without clouding those key details or particulars. To quote our review: "For a wireless headphone performance, it’s among the most engaging we have heard". High praise, that.

If you're serious about over-ear wireless sound, don't miss out on an exceptional Peter Tyson deal.

Harry McKerrell
Harry McKerrell
Senior staff writer

Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.

