The five-star, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are arguably the best noise-cancelling headphones for most people, and the Lunar Blue and Diamond 60th Edition colour options have just dropped to their lowest price ever of just £250 at Amazon. That's a massive £200 off the £450 we tested them at.

According to our records, this marks an all-time low price, with the previous low we've seen being £259. Now could be the perfect time to take the plunge!

Best Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones deal

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones twin pack was £450 now £250 at Amazon (save £200)

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones sound brilliant, delivering Sony-beating noise cancelling, a good selection of useful features, a folding design, a comfortable fit and 24-hour battery life. The low price applies to the Lunar Blue and Diamond 60th Edition finishes.

Our Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones review revealed the over-ears serve up a precise, punchy delivery that works brilliantly across all genres of music. During testing, we found these cans to be "a hugely entertaining pair of headphones. Their enthusiasm crosses over to every genre of music as their precise, punchy delivery is mirrored by your feet tapping away in agreement."

At this dramatically reduced price, you're getting a feature set that competes with – and in some areas exceeds – rivals like the Sony WH-1000XM5 and Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e . And that’s all without mentioning Bose's class-leading, customisable, noise-cancelling tech, which remains the most impressive we’ve tried to date for the money.

Elsewhere, unlike the Sony WH-1000XM5 or Apple AirPods Max , the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones fold up for easy storage, making them ideal for commuters and travellers. They also support aptX Adaptive and SBC and AAC codecs.

It's worth noting that battery life, at 24 hours (or 18 hours with Immersive Audio enabled), isn't quite as impressive as some rivals – the Sony XM5 offers 30 hours, for example. We also found that the Immersive Audio feature, Bose's take on spatial audio, delivers mixed results depending on the track.

However, these excellent headphones rightly deserve top marks for delivering where it matters most: sound quality and noise-cancelling. At nearly half their original asking price, the value you're getting here is truly excellent.

If you've been holding out for a premium pair of noise-cancelling headphones, it goes without saying that this is a deal worth considering, especially at this all-time-low price of £250 at Amazon.

MORE:

Read our full Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones review

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones vs Sony WH-1000XM5: which are better?

Prefer earbuds? Here are the differences between the new Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds vs Sony WF-1000XM5