Bag the five-star Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones for only £199

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones are some of the best wireless headphones and a fantastic alternative to any version of the Sony WH-1000XM range. Even at a full price of £300, we called them "one of the best-performing ANC over-ears at their price."

Given that you can now pick them up for just £199 at Sevenoaks, we're even more impressed by what you get for your money.

As well as a beautiful sound and excellent ANC, these headphones are perfect for anyone wanting a huge battery life, 60 hours to be exact. That's twice that of the Sony WH-1000XM5s. This is the complete package at a very affordable price.

These cans boast an impressive 60-hour battery life that is seriously competitive in the wireless headphones market.

There is also support for the high-quality aptX Adaptive Bluetooth, so you can simultaneously connect to multiple Bluetooth devices and easily switch between them.

Then, there's the useful 'Sennheiser Smart Control' companion app. This helps you customise EQ, adjust ANC, and perform a 'Sound Check,' taking intimidation out of EQ adjustment by letting you pick a preferred sound from A, B, or C.

Most importantly, when it comes to sound quality, we find they offer a clear, direct, detailed, and lively profile. As we say in our review:

"When first playing music through them, we are also struck by their tonal balance, which has shed a layer or two of the richness that has characterised older Momentums in favour of more neutrality this time around.

"That’s no bad thing. They sound sharp and sprightly, and that added leanness hasn’t come at the expense of substance across the frequencies: highs are well-honed, mids are pleasingly plump, and lows strike a good balance between being taut and tubby."

They are also a super comfortable and lightweight fit, making them great for day-to-day use and when you're on the go. Which is why we are happy to recommend this deal to any music fan on the hunt for a new pair of wireless over-ear headphones.

