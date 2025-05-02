These spacious-sounding Cambridge Audio wireless earbuds boast brilliant battery life and have dropped to their lowest price ever

If you want a good blend of performance and features for the money from your next pair of wireless earbuds, then this could be the deal for you.

For just £99 at Amazon, the four-star Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 earbuds are a whopping £70 off – that's £20 cheaper than the price we saw just a month ago!

That's the lowest we've ever seen them, and considering the excellent features you'll get, such as a ten-hour battery life, ANC, and aptX Adaptive, it's a seriously good price for a solid pair of earbuds.

Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 was £169 now £99 at Amazon (save £70)

The Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 have battery life to challenge even their biggest rivals. 10 hours with ANC on, 16 with it off, and an incredible 52 when used alongside the charging case. Expect a clean and detailed sound, ample features and effective ANC. Now, for the temptingly low price of just £99.

The Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 are the brand's first foray into active noise-cancelling earbuds, and they're quite the coup. Not only do they tackle ANC well, but they boast good audio quality too, all for a great price.

As part of the package, you get Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio, basic AAC and SBC codec support and compatibility with aptX Adaptive, aptX Lossless, next-gen Auracast and the more efficient LC3 codec.

And we have to talk about the astonishing battery life that lasts 10 hours on a single charge with ANC on, 16 hours with ANC off, and 52 hours with the charging case combined. Flagship rivals like the Sony WF-1000XM5 have eight hours, Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 have 7.5 hours, and AirPods Pro 2 have just six hours of battery life.

In our full review, we said: "The Melomania M100 are well-designed wireless earbuds with fun and flagship-bothering features that are worth considering at this price. They aren’t without their faults, but their clear, detailed, balanced sound and effective ANC make them an easy-going pair that’s recommendable if you don’t want to pay premium prices."

And you really don't have to pay a premium price when you can grab these talented buds for just £99 at Amazon.

