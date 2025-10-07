These five-star Sony earbuds are back at their best ever price in the Big Deal Days sale – but there's a catch

Amazon's Big Deal Days is another Prime Day in all but name, so it follows that it has some of the same deals as the last Prime Day. But just because we've seen a particular before, that doesn't make it any less compelling.

Because the last time we saw Sony's five-star WF-C710N wireless earbuds fall to £79 at Amazon was during July's Prime Day sale. During the August bank holiday they went back up to around £85, but this current Amazon deal price is still the lowest price we've seen yet – and we would happily recommend them to anyone looking for a great bargain.

But hold on there, we would also be seriously tempted to pay full price. Why? Because the awesome transparent blue finish isn't included in the deal, just the plain black finish. Harrumph.

Sony WF-C710N wireless earbuds deal

Sony WF-C710N was £99 now £79 at Amazon (save £20)

No matter which colour you prefer, the affordable Sony WF-C710N buds have it all – impactful but controlled bass, a great sense of musicality, detail and dynamics in spades and, for the price, excellent noise cancellation. And now they have a nice discount, too, on the black finish only. Five stars

The WF-C710N are a little bulkier than their predecessors (the Award-winning C700N), but that's in order to cram in an extra mic for noise cancelling duties.

They have a more recent version of Bluetooth, and like the C700N they support Bluetooth Multipoint for seamlessly switching between connected devices.

Also on the menu are touch controls, auto pause and wear detection. So they're certainly feature-packed.

Sony’s Dual Noise Sensor makes for more effective noise cancellation, especially across the midrange and lower frequencies. And Precise Voice Pickup tech makes for clear hands-free calls.

As for the sound, let's just say this – we had high expectations, and they were met. "There's a weight, solidity and fullness in the bass which makes the WF-C700N sound lightweight and a little top-heavy," we wrote in our WF-C710N review.

Remember, that's the same C700N that won multiple Product of the Year Awards.

The C710N's detail levels are excellent, and the bass is tight and punchy, with plenty of authority. Add in Sony's trademark musicality and you have a sonic performance that's worth every penny. Especially for this discount price of £79 at Amazon – as long as you're happy with the black finish!

