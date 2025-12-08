We're big fans of the Beats Fit Pro and are often recommending them when conversation turns to the best running headphones.

The last time we saw them discounted was in July when they dropped to £114. An impressive price drop – but not as impressive as the £99 that Amazon is selling them for right now.

Given these buds are four years old, this could be the last time we see a deal like this, so if you're in the market for a solid pair of wireless earbuds, this deal could be for you.

Save 55% Beats Fit Pro: was £219.99 now £99 at Amazon This latest deal on the popular running buds brings them down to the lowest price they've ever been. We liked them at full price, but now under £100, they represent great value.

The Beats Fit Pro are some of the best sports and workout headphones we've tested. And we've tested a lot. While they're ultra comfy, packed with features and sound lively and fun, they're also our frontrunners when it comes to design.

With their innovative wingtip, you'll be getting a snug and secure fit that should ensure they stay in your ears no matter how rigorous your workout gets.

It led us to say in our full review that these are wireless earbuds you'll find "incredibly easy to get along with". Grab them for £99 at Amazon right now, and you'll be laughing all the way to the gym.

If you're not a fan of an in-ear tip, then these might not be for you. But what this tip provides is a fit that'll make sure you can pound the pavements, race on the treadmill and perform those torso rotations without fear of the buds flying out.

And importantly, when it comes to sound, these earbuds are lively and enjoyable, no matter what you play. They're packed with features, are Apple and Android-friendly, including on-ear controls, Spatial Audio support and solid ANC integration.

All of which brought us to this conclusion: "As an AirPod alternative, these Beats Fit Pro are superb – they offer a more fitness-focused design, a more secure fit, the choice of more colours, and they sound just as good."

And now that they're better than half-price, they're a real bargain.

