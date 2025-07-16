The great-sounding JBL Tour Pro 3 earbuds return to their lowest price ever

To make it into our best wireless earbuds guide, a product will need five stars. That makes sense. But what if you'd like a high-performing set of buds without the premium price tag?

That's where you'd do well with four-star earbuds that are also on sale, and that's the case with the JBL Tour Pro 3 earbuds. Right now you can pick them up for only £199.99 at Peter Tyson.

This is a return to a record-low price, with the buds serving up solid, precise sound and a host of high-end features that make them a guaranteed win for most people. And at a smidge under £200, it'll be hard to say no.

Save 29% JBL Tour Pro 3: was £279.99 now £199.99 at Peter Tyson If you're looking for excellent sound quality and a whole slew of helpful features, then the Tour Pro 3 earbuds are well worth a look. We've seen them drop to a penny under £200 before but never any lower. This makes it a fantastic time to invest in your next pair of buds.

Though we gave them a four-star rating when we originally reviewed them in November 2024, feeling they weren't quite as impressive as their then-rivals, the five-star Sony WF-1000XM5, with the discount, they're well worth considering.

The flagship JBL Tour Pro 3 uses a hybrid dual-driver system in each earbud, with improved drive units promising greater clarity and depth alongside more powerful bass reproduction and vivid vocal detail.

For going the extra sonic mile, the Tour Pro 3 offers support for the hi-res LDAC codec with compatible source devices. Read more about it in our JBL Tour Pro 3 review.

Central to the new JBLs' identity is that distinctive smart case, first seen in the Tour Pro 2 earbuds and making its return for the third-gen model.

Not only does the case feature a 30 per cent larger screen and more customisation and useful control options than ever before, but it also acts as a wireless audio transmitter from USB or analogue sources such as in-flight entertainment systems—similar to B&W's Pi8 and Pi6 earbuds.

The Tour Pro 3 grant standard active noise cancelling (ANC) as well as JBL's customisable True Adaptive Noise Cancellation technology, which measures and monitors environmental changes and then adapts your ANC experience accordingly.

Battery-wise, the swanky new earbuds offer an impressive 44 potential hours of playtime (11 hours from the buds plus 33 hours from the case), although naturally that drops when ANC is switched on.

The features don't stop there. JBL's take on spatial audio with head tracking is onboard; voice-tracking algorithms promise exceptional clarity when making hands-free calls, while Auracast capabilities let you share your audio with other Auracast-compatible devices (such as the JBL Xtreme 4).

The JBL app offers full EQ customisation, ANC-mode toggling, an ear-tip fit test, and a handy find my earbuds function, plus a whole raft of customisation options for your smart charging case. Want a picture of your precious pup as your case's wallpaper? This is the place to do it.

If you've been waiting for these earbuds to drop in price or are simply looking to invest in some of the best wireless buds around, then now is the time to act.

MORE:

Read the JBL Tour Pro 3 review

13 of the best classic funk and soul tracks to test your system

These are the best wireless earbuds on the market right now