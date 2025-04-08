Save £50 on these Cambridge Audio wireless earbuds with a mammoth battery life

All of the best wireless earbuds boast amazing sound quality for the money, but few manage to deliver outstanding battery life. That honour goes to the Cambridge Audio Melomania M100, which offer a massive 52 hours of battery life in total.

If long-lasting battery life is high on your priority list, then you'll be pleased to hear that the Melomania M100 buds are now on sale for £119 at Amazon. That's a £50 saving on their original £169 test price.

The M100 are a very likeable pair of wireless earbuds with a great spread of features and a clean, detailed and spacious sound that just needs a touch more dynamic and drive. Despite that, these are crowd-pleasing buds with decent ANC, comfortable design and a pretty appealing price tag to go with them.

Best Cambridge Melomania M100 earbuds deal

The Cambridge Audio M100 are very well kitted out with features. The headline grabber is battery life, with ten hours offered from the buds with ANC on, going up to 16 hours with ANC off and a whopping total of 52 hours with the charging case. This compares to only eight hours per charge and 24 hours total on the five-star Sony WF-1000XM5.

Noise cancelling is effectively implemented (even if transparency mode could be improved), while multipoint connectivity and a gaming mode for low latency help you feel like you're getting your money's worth. With Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio, there’s even support for aptX Lossless CD-quality streams and next-gen Auracast when it becomes widely used. Oh, and there's the small matter of having comedy legend Matt Berry doing the voice prompts – a bonus!

On sound quality, we praised their overall even tonal balance, as well as the clean, smooth and composed sound. We said in our review: "These Cambridge Audio buds are impressively detailed and clear, with every drum snap, synth crackle and breathy vocal coming through with crisp detail. It’s a very clean sound too, allowing us to turn the volume up to levels we really shouldn’t recommend, without getting too fatigued."

In terms of dynamics, we felt that the M100 "could do with an energy shot to better relay the momentum and rhythmic drive of songs", but that relaxed presentation lends to their easy-going presentation.

If that's not enough, the M100 are comfy to wear thanks to their ample choice of five ear tip sizes, including silicone and foam options, and with on-bud touch controls that work well. If all that sounds appealing, head over to Amazon to take advantage of this super saving.

