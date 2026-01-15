Fervently searching the January sales for top-tier wireless buds? It might be time to invest in the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. That is if you fancy saving yourself over £100.

For just £199 at Amazon, these five-star buds are at their almost lowest-ever price – they came down to £189 during the Amazon's Big Deal Days last year.

One (very) tiny caveat: while the Black model is at this discount price, you'll have to part ways with an extra 95p if you want them in Diamond, Lunar Blue, or White.

The QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds were one of our top picks among the best wireless earbuds, only bested more recently by the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) – but those high-end buds will cost you £100 more.

So, if you're working on a budget but still want buds that nail comfort, noise-cancelling and sound quality, the OG Bose buds are a lovely pick.

And this discount price tag is seriously competitive among their biggest rivals. The Sony WF-1000XM5 and Apple AirPods Pro 2 will each cost you a little more.

But let's stop making comparisons and focus on what the OG QuietComfort Ultra's have to offer, starting with arguably their most impressive feature: noise-cancelling.

These impressive buds are still one of the class-leaders in this department. Powered by Bose's CustomTune calibration tech, they are able to take the noisiest of environments and reduce their impact quite dramatically.

Aware mode takes things one step further, balancing out the noise of your music and your environment when you need to hear a bit of both. There are a few other customisable presets built in, too.

And they sound good, too. Our expert testers say in our review: “If you were expecting the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds to sound identical to the model they replace you might be surprised.

“Yes, Bose has kept the same tonal characteristics which is great in terms of consistency. There’s a familiar richness and fullness to the sound, but the new buds have a bit more of a skip in their step.”

Other features include Bluetooth 5.3, six hours of battery life (boosted to 24 hours with the charging case), and the integration of Bose Immersive Audio, the company's spatial audio tech that allows the audio to move with you. Be aware though, your battery life will take a hit when this is enabled.

If you're in the market for some five-star buds with excellent noise-cancelling and that are seriously comfy to wear, this offer of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds at just £199 at Amazon is an excellent deal.

