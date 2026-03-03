Roll up, deal hunters! These five-star Bowers & Wilkins ’buds have never been so cheap – and that’s certainly something we love to say about some of the best wireless earbuds we have tested.

Right now, the Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 can be yours for just £244 at Amazon, which smashes the previous record we've seen of £279. A slight caveat: this deal is available only on the Dove White model.

If you're desperate for another finish, you can pick them up in Anthracite Black or Jade Green for the previously low price of £279 at John Lewis.

The Bowers &Wilkins Pi8 certainly come in pricier than your average wireless buds, but in terms of performance, we were impressed as soon as we got our hands on them for a review.

They offer serious performance across the board. As our expert testers said: “Immediately you’re made aware that this is no pair of budget earbuds. There’s a maturity and refinement to the sound which you just don’t get from entry-level and mid-price wireless earbuds.

“This level of sophistication really allows the Pi8 to stand out. They shine a light on any music streamed their way with a beautifully balanced approach – you can savour every frequency from the lowest of lows to the highest highs.”

From dynamic insight to genuine rhythmic drive, you can be kept entertained for the duration of the buds’ 6.5 hours of battery life, which can be extended to 20 hours with the case.

And that charging case is smarter than you think, doubling up as wireless audio re-transmitter. This means that you can plug the case into a source that does not support Bluetooth, such as an in-flight entertainment system, and play audio through the wireless buds.

There is also support for Bluetooth 5.4, the inclusion of AptX Adaptive support at up to 24-bit/96kHz and also aptX Lossless. Plus, the ANC uses the same technology as B&W's Px8 over-ears, which can be switched off entirely or switched into Transparency mode.

All this led us to reach an incredibly positive verdict, saying: “Their wonderfully sophisticated, balanced and transparent sound delivers a level of insight that’s rare in wireless earbuds. You do have to pay for that quality but, ultimately, we think it’s a price worth paying.”

Fortunately, right now, you don’t have to pay as much as you once would have. In fact, you can save over £100, securing the Pi8 for just £244 at Amazon. Only in Dove White.

MORE:

Read our full Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 review

These are the best wireless earbuds we have tested

Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 vs Pi6: which B&W wireless earbuds should you choose?