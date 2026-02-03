Shopping on a budget, but still want some of the best wireless earbuds? No problem.

Sony's brilliant WF-C510 buds are five-star, What Hi–Fi? Award winners and come with a lovely price tag that just got even better.

And while you can't get this low price at Amazon, for just £33 at Smart Home Sound, they can be yours in White, Blue, or Yellow. If you're set on Black, you'll have to pay £6 more.

There's certainly been discounts on Sony's budget earbuds before; they've never been quite as good as this.

Cheap and cheerful? That's what you get with the Sony WF-C510 wireless earbuds. We called them "a brilliant bargain" when we first got our hands on them – even before the discount.

Solid, musical sound and a solid library of features are two things you want to hear when shopping around for new earbuds, but something you might think would be missing when the price tag is just £33 at Smart Home Sounds. Fortunately, you're wrong.

With the WF-C510's you get both, plus a mighty impressive 11 hours battery life per charge (with Ambient Sound Mode and DSEE switched off), one hour more than their equally five-star predecessor, WF-C500.

Admittedly, we do find the WF-C510 look and feel cheaper than the WF-C500s, but when it comes to their sonic ability, they're absolutely a step up. Our expert testers said: "The key at this price point is to be fun, engaging and musical, and the Sony WF-C510 deliver all this and more."

Adding: "They do produce a slightly different flavour of sound compared to their predecessors, though, with the WF-C510 sounding richer and more full-bodied than the WF-C500. They make the previous model sound slightly leaner and smaller scale in comparison."

For another jump up in quality, we'd recommend the Sony WF-C700N, but they'll also cost you £30 more, discounted to just £62 at Amazon.

Feature-wise, they've got a strong offering. There's Multipoint Bluetooth, Ambient Sound Control, and the ability to control playback and volume using the built-in buttons on each bud. And that's just a few of the highlights.

Ultimately, we said in our review: "At this level, it's hard to pile on too much expectation, but Sony's previous track record has us doing just that. And the WF-C510 don't disappoint." It's why we gave them five-stars and a What Hi-Fi? Award.

Holding the overall top spot amongst the best budget wireless earbuds is one thing, but at £22 off at Smart Home Sounds, it's a deal we just have to recommend.

MORE:

Read our Sony WF-C510 review

Take a look at the best wireless earbuds: top pairs tested by our reviewers

Check out the best cheap wireless earbuds you can buy