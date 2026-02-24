Some of the cheapest headphones going, and one of the best sports pairs around.

Working on a budget, but still fancy securing some of the best cheap wireless earbuds on the market? We've tested a lot of budget 'buds, but there's some in particular that we love to recommend repeatedly.

And right now, our favourite affordable option, the EarFun Air, are down to just £27 at Amazon, which is just over half off their original launch price.

While it's not quite the best price we've seen – it had dropped to just £23 between Black Friday and Christmas – this is only £4 off that spectacular discount price. It's also worth noting that this deal applies to the Black model only. If you're after the White option, it'll cost you £30.

Save 51% Earfun Air: was £55 now £27 at Amazon The EarFun Air are certainly an older pick when it comes to wireless earbuds, but we're still happy to recommend them. Why? Well, they've got a great feature set, punchy sound, and a classy build and finish for the price. Oh, and an already wonderfully budget price that just got even more affordable.

Yes, the EarFun Air have been around since 2020, but that doesn't mean we're not still more than happy to recommend them, especially at this super knockdown price.

In fact, before the EarFun Air, we had never awarded five stars to a set of truly budget wireless headphones – despite testing models from well-known and highly respected audio brands

Nowadays, you'll see the likes of Sony dominating the affordable wireless earbuds market, with the likes of the WF-C510 and WF-C710N, but EarFun kickstarted the current trend for well-specced wireless headphones that cost very little.

The EarFun Air buds are rich with features, including an IPx7 waterproof rating, Bluetooth 5.0, and an impressively long battery life of 35 hours. Plus, there are touch controls and in-ear detection tech to pause playback when you remove them.

And they certainly don't feel cheap with a pretty classy build and finish, and with four tips in total to choose from, which is one more set than we might expect at this level.

When it comes to sound, our expert testers said: "Fans of a grippy, energetic listen to get you through a workout will find much to enjoy here."

Adding: "While similar budget-friendly headphones can come off somewhat congested, here the design of the driver and earpiece (which doesn’t sit too far into the ear canal) allows for a pleasant and spacious presentation."

They're not noise-cancelling earbuds, but then again it would be hard to expect that at this low price. And while they would've once cost you £55 back when they first launched, you can now pick them up for £27 at Amazon, which is one heck of a deal.

