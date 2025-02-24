It’s a deal! Save £50 on Bose’s excellent five-star QuietComfort Earbuds

Good news for those on the lookout for a new pair of wireless earbuds – Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds can now nestle in your ears for just £129 – a £50 reduction from their £179.95 RRP. This current discount matches their historical low price, and is currently active at Bose, Amazon, Currys, Argos, and John Lewis.

As for why you should consider snapping them up – they earned five stars in our review, proving themselves to be highly capable performers, and particularly impressing with their musical delivery and comfort. While their design may appear somewhat stocky compared to some rivals, Bose's carefully engineered ear tips and stability bands – both available in three sizes – ensure a consistently comfortable and secure fit.

The sound quality is noteworthy too, with our testing revealing a powerful and engaging signature. When playing Florence And The Machine's Cosmic Love, the earbuds demonstrated excellent handling of both powerful drums and delicate harps, while Massive Attack's Angel showcased their impressive bass control and detail retrieval.

Battery life isn’t too shabby either, with 8.5 hours on offer per charge, with the wireless charging case providing an additional two and a half charges. This actually surpasses their pricier QuietComfort Ultra siblings, which manage around six hours per charge. The inclusion of wireless charging in the case is handy as well – a feature that’s absent from the more expensive Ultra model.

The noise cancelling, while not quite matching the Ultra's capabilities, still proves highly effective at tackling environmental noise. During testing, train carriage rumbles were notably subdued, and busy environment chatter was well controlled. The new Bose QCE app also provides extensive customisation options, including a comprehensive five-band equaliser – more adjustable than the three-band EQ found in the Ultra model.

Additional features include Bluetooth 5.3 with multipoint connectivity, and IPX4 water resistance. All of that for the current £129.95 asking price makes it a deal definitely worth considering in our eyes.

