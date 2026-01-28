Could it be? These five-star Bowers & Wilkins earbuds are still at their lowest-ever price
Wireless earbuds done right, using tech from the fantastic Px8
Good news, Bowers & Wilkins fans! The five-star Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 are continuing to buck trends – not only did they go on sale straight after Black Friday, but they're still holding strong at an excellent price.
Which means you can still get the Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 for £279 at Peter Tyson, on all three finishes no less.
That's a good £70 off the RRP of £349, and the lowest price we've seen for these brilliant buds.
The Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 are 2024 What Hi-Fi? Award-winners for their sensational levels of detail, natural, refined sound and competitive ANC. They're on the pricier side for wireless earbuds, but they justify the cost sonically.
Deal available on all three finishes
The Bowers &Wilkins Pi8 launched with a hefty price tag, but came with the performance to match.
"Immediately you’re made aware that this is no pair of budget earbuds," our Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 review reads. "There’s a maturity and refinement to the sound which you just don’t get from entry-level and mid-price wireless earbuds.
"This level of sophistication really allows the Pi8 to stand out. They shine a light on any music streamed their way with a beautifully balanced approach – you can savour every frequency from the lowest of lows to the highest highs."
You can enjoy this performance for up to 6.5 hours at a time, with battery life extending to 20 hours with the case.
One of the most notable features of the Pi8, however, is that they can double up as a wireless audio re-transmitter. This means that you can plug the case into a source that does not support Bluetooth, such as an in-flight entertainment system, and play audio through the wireless buds.
The Pi8 is also aimed at those using an aptX-compatible source, with support for aptX Adaptive at up to 24-bit/96kHz and aptX Lossless. There's also Bluetooth 5.4 compatibility and active noise cancelling using the same technology as B&W's Px8 over-ears.
All of this fancy technology can now be yours for only £279 at Amazon. For such a wonderfully sophisticated, balanced and transparent sound, we think it's a price worth paying.
Daniel Furn is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi? focused on all things deal-related. He studied Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield before working as a freelance journalist covering film, TV, gaming, and consumer tech. Outside of work, he can be found travelling far-flung corners of the globe, playing badminton, and watching the latest streaming sensation (in 4K HDR, of course).
