Good news, Bowers & Wilkins fans! The five-star Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 are continuing to buck trends – not only did they go on sale straight after Black Friday, but they're still holding strong at an excellent price.

Which means you can still get the Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 for £279 at Peter Tyson, on all three finishes no less.

That's a good £70 off the RRP of £349, and the lowest price we've seen for these brilliant buds.

The Bowers &Wilkins Pi8 launched with a hefty price tag, but came with the performance to match.

"Immediately you’re made aware that this is no pair of budget earbuds," our Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 review reads. "There’s a maturity and refinement to the sound which you just don’t get from entry-level and mid-price wireless earbuds.

"This level of sophistication really allows the Pi8 to stand out. They shine a light on any music streamed their way with a beautifully balanced approach – you can savour every frequency from the lowest of lows to the highest highs."

You can enjoy this performance for up to 6.5 hours at a time, with battery life extending to 20 hours with the case.

One of the most notable features of the Pi8, however, is that they can double up as a wireless audio re-transmitter. This means that you can plug the case into a source that does not support Bluetooth, such as an in-flight entertainment system, and play audio through the wireless buds.

The Pi8 is also aimed at those using an aptX-compatible source, with support for aptX Adaptive at up to 24-bit/96kHz and aptX Lossless. There's also Bluetooth 5.4 compatibility and active noise cancelling using the same technology as B&W's Px8 over-ears.

All of this fancy technology can now be yours for only £279 at Amazon. For such a wonderfully sophisticated, balanced and transparent sound, we think it's a price worth paying.

