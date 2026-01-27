We've been raving about the Apple AirPods Pro 3 recently, but their release does mean that the previous generation is seeing some tasty deals.

The AirPods Pro 2 are still five-star earbuds in their own right, and can now be picked up from Amazon for only £160.

That's the best price we've seen on the rarely-discounted AirPods, making them even cheaper than the drop we saw during Black Friday.

However, we've already seen some stock shortages recently, and especially with the Pro 3 out, we expect to see stock to dry up soon. So get in quick if you'd like a saving!

The AirPods Pro 2 made history as Apple's first wireless earbuds to get a coveted five-star rating from our reviewers, finally combining Apple's signature user experience with sound quality that can rival Sony and Bose.

Much of this is down to Apple's H2 chip, which is responsible for improvements on the first generation across the board, particularly in noise cancellation, sound quality and battery life.

Apple is also competitive. During testing, we found that office chatter, train engines and other background noise were reduced to a mere murmur.

Touch-capacitive controls provide a very welcome and intuitive way of changing the volume, while the inclusion of four ear tips could be a game-changer for anyone who has struggled with AirPod fit before.

The case also has some nice quality-of-life features, including a lanyard loop and a built-in speaker for location tracking.

The biggest and most important selling point is their sound, however.

"Apple has always impressed us with the clarity and tonal neutrality of its products’ audio quality, coupled with a wonderful way with voices," our Apple AirPods Pro 2 review reads. "There’s all of that in the AirPods Pro 2, but now with added weight, greater detail and even greater dynamic subtlety."

The buds have a superb sense of drive, communicating both high-energy and contemplative tracks with ease.

There are several of Apple's nifty iOS features on board, too, including the new “Adaptive Transparency” to reduce sudden loud noises and Conversation Awareness for automatic volume lowering when you talk.

Battery life is six hours with ANC on, with a solid 30 hours of charge available, including the case.

The Apple AirPods 3 feature several improvements to sound and ANC, but the price is currently holding strong at the £200 mark. So if you'd like Apple's signature iOS integration and five-star sound on a discount, take a look at the AirPods Pro 2 for £160 at Amazon.

