It wouldn't be an Amazon sale without some sort of AirPods deal.

And the sales gods have delivered: the Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancelling are now on offer for £139 at Amazon.

That’s £40 off the price we tested them at, and the lowest price we have seen for the Apple earbuds so far.

Given how rare AirPods deals are, this is one we recommend snapping up if you’re at all interested; discounts on Apple products typically happen only during big sales.

If you're not a fan of eartips or are after AirPods on a budget, the AirPods 4 with ANC might just be the earbuds for you. The brilliant buds are the current ‘standard’ AirPods on the market and our mid-range pick in our best AirPods guide.

The concept of ANC with an open (no tips) design certainly raised some eyebrows, but Apple has shown time and time again that it shouldn't be underestimated. With no seal from the tips, Apple instead uses low-level frequencies to cancel out external noise in the AirPods 4 – and quite effectively, we would argue.

“Slip the AirPods 4 on, toggle on noise-cancelling and you’ll hear those low-level sounds immediately melt away,” reads our AirPods 4 with ANC review. “The rumble of engines on the road, the grinding hum of trains, the exhaust fan in the kitchen – it all disappears. It’s quite impressive."

This being Apple, ANC is not the only impressive feature packed into these AirPods 4. Spatial audio, dynamic head tracking, Bluetooth 5.3 support, and an IP54 dust- and waterproof rating come as part of the package.

Not that the sound has been left behind – there’s a clear improvement over the AirPods 3, with more detail, power, and weight, bringing the buds closer to the more premium AirPods Pro 2.

Battery life is an impressive 30 hours, including the case, though we were disappointed to learn this drops sharply to 20 hours with ANC turned on.

If you’re after the ultimate AirPods experience, you might want to consider the newer but more expensive AirPods Pro 3. Or, if you’re not bothered about ANC, the standard AirPods 4 are currently available for £99 at Amazon.

For a sweet middle point, though, the AirPods 4 with ANC come recommended. They come with all the usual Apple smarts and a clean, agile sound, with the bonus of ANC for long commutes and travel. Not bad for £139 at Amazon.

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