Audiophiles gather round! The Focal Clear MG has crashed to a new low price ahead of Black Friday
Get style as well as substance, now for under £1000
Focal has well and truly established itself in the high-end headphones market. So much so that the Focal Bathys MG are the only headphones one of our Senior Staff Writers is coveting this Black Friday.
The bad news? The elusive Focal Bathys MG remain undiscounted. The good news? Their five-star wired sibling, the Focal Clear MG, are now seeing a tasty discount.
The majestic over-ears are one of the best audiophile headphones around and have now crashed to £989 at Richer Sounds, the lowest price we've seen for the cans.
The Clear MG launched at a premium £1399, so that's a saving of £410!
Combining an expressive and entertaining presentation, amazing sound and a terrific build, the Focal Clear MG are among the best pairs of luxury headphones around. Regular discounts on audiophile headphones are rare, so home listeners should definitely consider £410 off these comfortable cans.
Our Focal Clear MG review sums them up pretty well: “They’re talented performers that stay comfortable over extended listening sessions. Add excellent build and finish into the equation and we think they're right up there with the best at the price. Highly recommended.”
As you would hope for the price, the Clear MG's build and design scream luxury. Focal's signature honeycomb grille is present, along with a premium metal construction and plush, comfortable earpads. Even the packaging feels luxurious!
The ‘MG’ in the name refers to the full-range 40mm magnesium-coned drive unit embedded within, while a carefully chosen surround helps control damping and resonant behaviour.
These drivers are more than capable of bringing your music to life – delivering an “informative, refined and entertaining sound” with a high ability to remain poised even when the music becomes demanding.
The main downside seems to be some sound leakage – though that is to be expected with open-backed cans.
Just a tip for those new to the premium headphone market: these are specialist headphones designed for home listening. We recommend purchasing them only if you have an audio setup that can make the most of these high-performing bad boys.
If you're after premium wired headphones that combine stupendous sound, excellent comfort and a stylish design, the Focal Clear MG is well worth considering, especially at this new reduced price. Get them at Richer Sounds with £410 off now.
MORE:
Want wireless? Read our Focal Bathys review
These are the best wired headphones you can buy
From the AirPods Max 2 to the Sony WF-1000XM6, these are the wireless headphones we're keen to see in 2025
Black Friday quick links
- Amazon: browse all of today's best deals
- B&W speakers: save £200
- Bluetooth speaker: 48% off five-star JBL
- Bose QC Ultra Earbuds: save £100
- Bravia 8 TV: save 34% on 55in Sony TV
- Denon AV receiver: save £500
- Dolby Atmos soundbar: down to £299
- ELAC Debut 2: five-star speakers now £199
- Headphones: Sennheiser Momentum 4 now £169
- John Lewis: £500 off LG and Sony OLED TVs
- Richer Sounds: browse Black Friday deals
- Sevenoaks: £150 off Award-winning speakers
- TVs, movies, home cinema: browse the best deals
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Daniel Furn is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi? focused on all things deal-related. He studied Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield before working as a freelance journalist covering film, TV, gaming, and consumer tech. Outside of work, he can be found travelling far-flung corners of the globe, playing badminton, and watching the latest streaming sensation (in 4K HDR, of course).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.