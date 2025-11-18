Focal has well and truly established itself in the high-end headphones market. So much so that the Focal Bathys MG are the only headphones one of our Senior Staff Writers is coveting this Black Friday.

The bad news? The elusive Focal Bathys MG remain undiscounted. The good news? Their five-star wired sibling, the Focal Clear MG, are now seeing a tasty discount.

The majestic over-ears are one of the best audiophile headphones around and have now crashed to £989 at Richer Sounds, the lowest price we've seen for the cans.

The Clear MG launched at a premium £1399, so that's a saving of £410!

Our Focal Clear MG review sums them up pretty well: “They’re talented performers that stay comfortable over extended listening sessions. Add excellent build and finish into the equation and we think they're right up there with the best at the price. Highly recommended.”

As you would hope for the price, the Clear MG's build and design scream luxury. Focal's signature honeycomb grille is present, along with a premium metal construction and plush, comfortable earpads. Even the packaging feels luxurious!

The ‘MG’ in the name refers to the full-range 40mm magnesium-coned drive unit embedded within, while a carefully chosen surround helps control damping and resonant behaviour.

These drivers are more than capable of bringing your music to life – delivering an “informative, refined and entertaining sound” with a high ability to remain poised even when the music becomes demanding.

The main downside seems to be some sound leakage – though that is to be expected with open-backed cans.

Just a tip for those new to the premium headphone market: these are specialist headphones designed for home listening. We recommend purchasing them only if you have an audio setup that can make the most of these high-performing bad boys.

If you're after premium wired headphones that combine stupendous sound, excellent comfort and a stylish design, the Focal Clear MG is well worth considering, especially at this new reduced price. Get them at Richer Sounds with £410 off now.

