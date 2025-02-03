The Powerbeats Pro 2 with heart-rate monitoring could launch next week

Beats will unveil its next-generation Powerbeats Pro 2 wireless earbuds on 11th February, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman . The fitness-focused earbuds – which are expected to retail for $250 in the US (official pricing for UK and AU are TBC) – could represent a significant upgrade over their 2019 predecessor.

One of the most exciting features will likely be new heart rate monitoring capabilities, if MacRumors’ iOS 18 code findings are anything to go by. If true, this will be a first for Beats' audio lineup, with the site reporting that the built-in sensors on the Powerbeats Pro 2 will interface directly with gym equipment such as treadmills, with workout data seamlessly integrating into Apple iPhone's Health app ecosystem. Gym rats rejoice.

The Powerbeats Pro 2 will also apparently inherit the H2 chip from the AirPods Pro 2, suggesting substantial improvements to active noise cancellation and overall audio performance, which will be welcome news to all. This marks a considerable advancement from the original model's H1 chip architecture, as noted by Bloomberg's report.

Leaked imagery has also revealed a refreshed aesthetic, with a more streamlined profile and slimmer ear hooks, compared to the original design. The new range is expected to land in several colours according to leaked images from X Leaker Arsène Lupin , including an Electric Orange finish, alongside more subdued options in Jet Black, Hyper Purple, and Quick Sand.

While maintaining the sports-focused durability of their predecessor, the Powerbeats Pro 2 are also expected to offer enhanced battery performance and cross-platform compatibility with Android devices, including support for Find My Device functionality, as revealed in MacRumors' iOS 18 code findings. The charging case will also reportedly feature USB-C connectivity, which should come as no surprise given parent brand Apple's recent shift away from Lightning ports.

That’s all the information available for the Powerbeats Pro 2 as things stand, but we could see more info leaked ahead of next week’s expected launch, so stay tuned.

