This hand-picked hi-fi system boasts streaming, vinyl replay, and superb sound

We've pieced together a talented hi-fi quartet which gives you four reasons to celebrate. This system combines the worlds of analogue and digital music, but in a way that moves beyond budget territory to offer a significant boost to sound quality – while still remaining relatively affordable.

This is also a system for those without a great deal of space, as three out of our four chosen products offer unusually compact solutions.

The system

Turntable: Pro-Ject Debut Carbon Evo

The Debut Carbon Evo is not one of Pro-Ject’s newer turntables, but it has proved its worth over the years and remains popular, both with us and with buyers. Don’t be fooled by the minimalist look; that heavy-steel platter weighs a substantial 1.7kg and has been designed to maximise noiseless operation and minimise wow and flutter. The three aluminium feet are damped and height adjustable, and when it comes to adjusting the rotation speed (between 33 ⅓, 45 and 78rpm), you simply flick the rocker switch on the underside of the deck.

This deck is a delight to listen to. As soon as we put needle (housed in an Ortofon 2M Red cartridge) to vinyl the room is bathed in a rich, full-bodied tone. Vocals are a real treat, held up by plenty of bass weight and warmth. We also hear a great deal of detail and texture, amounting to an impressive level of insight. Things never become too analytical though because there is always that warm, unfussy nature on hand, coupled with plenty of dynamic expression and rhythmic precision. Rega’s rival Planar 2 might provide a bit more energy and bite, but we are seduced by the Carbon Evo’s more laid-back approach.

The icing on the Pro-Ject’s cake is a gorgeous finish and the range of colour choices. Alongside red, black and white high-gloss finishes and a real wood veneer, there are five satin options for no extra cost.

Streamer: Cambridge Audio MXN10

The diminutive Cambridge Audio MXN10 music streamer (52 x 215 x 191mm, hwd) offers a level of performance far beyond anything you might guess from its price. It is quite nondescript in appearance, yet its featuring is beyond generous.

Google Chromecast, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Tidal, Deezer and Qobuz are all on board, as well as support for Bluetooth 5.0. Built-in internet radio provides high-quality radio streaming across pretty much any global station you can think of.

There is no remote or on-unit display, so your main conduit will be the dedicated StreamMagic app, which is a decent operational companion and more responsive than many rival apps.

Amplifier: Mission 778X

The Mission 778X is a wonderfully even-handed and unobtrusive performer; one that allows the many merits of the Pro-Ject deck and Cambridge streamer to really shine, digging up plenty of detail in the process. As we listen to Mount The Air by The Unthanks, it doesn’t take long for our attention to shift from what the 778X sounds like to just how much we’re enjoying the song. There’s enough natural warmth to give The Unthanks’ gorgeous vocal delivery the texture and expression it deserves.

Rivals such as the Rega Brio might offer a bit more enthusiasm, but the Mission’s more measured approach complements the easy nature of the Pro-Ject turntable. A power output of 45W per channel sounds modest, but – as long as your room is not massive – it’s more than enough.

Finally, the Mission is nicely consistent through its various connections, and with a wide range of music too. It even sounds good through its headphone output – not always the case with stereo amplifiers at this level.

Speakers: Dali Oberon 1

With the Dali Oberon 1 standmount speakers we are keeping things small – they’re about the size of a shoebox – but there’s nothing small about the contribution they make. As 100W, two-way, rear-ported speakers, their design is pretty conventional, though a slightly larger-than-normal tweeter can delve lower down the frequency range than most of its kind. This helps it integrate better with the 13cm mid/bass.

Speakers this size are never going to produce loads of bass, but they do manage to blend a bold, forthright nature with a wonderfully articulate presentation. Vocals sound particularly good, as we discover when we listen to the contrasting styles of Tracy Chapman and Bon Iver. Both are rendered in a very solid and expressive way; you would need to spend closer to four figures to get any better.

