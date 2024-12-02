This £1500 Cyber Monday home cinema system includes a TV, AVR, surround speakers and a 4K Blu-ray player

What's better than a Cyber Monday home cinema deal? Combining several deals to build a complete home cinema system, that's what.

I've scoured the internet to find the best budget home cinema components and have combined them all to create a system that includes a 65-inch TV, a 4K Blu-ray player, an Award-winning AV receiver and a full-size speaker package for just £1500. Well, £1513, to be precise.

TCL 65P755K TV

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The TV is the 65-inch TCL P755K, which is currently down to just £389 at Marks Electrical. It clearly isn't up there with the OLED and Mini LED TVs of this world, but it is a surprisingly capable, smart and well-featured TV for its very low cost.

TCL 65P755K 2024 LCD TV was £468 now £389 at Marks Electrical (save £79)

Lowest-ever price: £389

While the performance of the TCL P755K won't set the world alight, it's surprisingly capable and balanced for the incredibly low price. It also supports every flavour of HDR and is surprisingly good for gaming.

Panasonic DP-UB150EB 4K Blu-ray player

(Image credit: Future)

While the TCL TV has a very well-appointed smart platform, streaming can't hold a candle to 4K Blu-ray when it comes to picture and sound quality. At £137 at Amazon, this Panasonic disc-spinner is about as cheap as they get, but it's also very good, having received a five-star verdict in our review.

Five-star bargain Panasonic DP-UB150EB 4K BD Player was £180 now £137 at Amazon (save £43)

A budget 4K disc spinner with HDR10+ format support is hard to find – but clearly not impossible! This Pana player is one of the most affordable ways to play back your 4K Blu-rays with the comfort of knowing that you're doing so in very decent quality.

Denon AVR-X2800H AV receiver

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Without doubt the star of the system, the Denon AVR-X2800H is an extraordinarily capable bit of kit for the money, especially now that it's just £499 at Richer Sounds. It sounds great, it's packed with useful features such as HDMI 2.1 passthrough, and it's a doddle to set up compared with most rivals.

Denon AVR-X2800H AVR was £869 now £499 (save £370) at Richer Sounds

Denon's at the top of its game when it comes to home cinema amplifiers and the AVR-X2800H is a hugely impressive piece of kit, thanks to its weighty, dynamic and expressive sound combined with an excellent feature set. Don't forget to sign up for VIP membership to unlock the full savings on this unit if you're buying through Richer Sounds.

Jamo S 807 HCS 5.0 speaker package

(Image credit: Jamo)

A full speaker package for less than a Sonos Beam soundbar? Yep, it really does exist. What's more, it sounds good, too. We awarded four stars to the 7.1 version of the Jamo S 807 HCS, which was priced over £1100 at the time, so this stripped-back 5.0 version (which does without the up-firing speakers and subwoofer) is an absolute bargain for £249 at Richer Sounds.

Jamo S 807 HCS 5.0 speaker package was £749 now £249 at Richer Sounds (save £500)

This 5.0 package consists of the very capable S 807 floorstanders, a pair of compact S 801 surround speakers and a very stylish S 81 CEN centre. It's a cracking combination of speakers for the money, though some will want to budget extra to add a subwoofer. If white isn't your thing, the package is also available for the same price in walnut.

Q Acoustics 3060S subwoofer

(Image credit: Q Acoustics)

For some, the 5.0 Jamo package will be all they need, but most people will want to add a subwoofer. Thankfully, you can pick up the Q Acoustics 3060S for just £239 at Richer Sounds. This sub will add weight and depth to the system's sound but it's much more discreetly designed than rival models.

Q Acoustics Q3060S was £379 now £239 at Richer Sounds (save £140)

The Q3060S boasts a slimline design for easy placement, but it can still add plenty of bassy presence to your movie nights.

MORE:

Check out all of the best Cyber Monday deals

Here are the best Cyber Monday TV deals