Rewind: What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 Product of the Year winners revealed, our verdict on the Sonos Arc Ultra and more

We revealed 2024’s Products of the Year

We don’t mean to brag, but the What Hi-Fi? Awards are a staple entry in most hi-fi and home cinema aficionados’ calendars, and this year’s black-tie event was a great example of why. At the event we revealed the Product of the Year winners across all 25 of this year’s categories, as well as our special category winners. A massive congratulations to everyone who won and thanks to everyone who attended, or followed the event remotely. See you next year!

Find out which products came out on top at the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 here

There’s a new name in British hi-fi

One of last week’s biggest surprises was the launch of Fell Audio. Hailing from Cumbria, the new hi-fi brand hopes to shake up the affordable end of the market with its new line of entry level separates – which at launch will include a Fell Amp integrated stereo amplifier and Fell Disc CD player.

Read the full story: Fell Audio is a new hi-fi brand that aims to entice hi-fi fans with affordable, British-made separates

Rega is now owned by its employees

Last week hi-fi heavyweight Rega founder Roy Gandy handed ownership of the company to its employees. Specifically, revealing that as of 28th October 2024, an Employee Ownership Trust now owns Rega Research Ltd on behalf of all employees. This was reportedly done to “ensure the brand’s core values are protected” long term. Rega is the latest in a long line of hi-fi brands and stores to make the move, with UK specialist retailers Sevenoaks Sound and Vision and Richer Sounds also having made the move.

Read the full story: Rega's founder Roy Gandy hands over full ownership of the company to its employees

Sonos’ latest flagship Dolby Atmos soundbar is a hit!

After a gruelling amount of comparative testing, last week our team of home cinema reviewers delivered their final verdict on the Sonos Arc Ultra. For people that missed the news, the Ultra is a big deal as it will replace the multi-Award winning Sonos Arc, which has been a staple sight in our best Dolby Atmos soundbar guide for multiple years. Thankfully, our tests showed it not only lives up to its predecessor’s strong legacy, it builds on it. During our checks the Ultra proved to be one of the best soundbars we’ve tested this year, delivering clean, precise, spacious and three-dimensional sound with class leading, expressive levels of low-end heft.

Read our full Sonos Arc Ultra review

