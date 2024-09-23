Rewind: Our verdict on Cambridge Audio’s first wireless over-ears, OLED TV prices plummet and more

Monday is here, meaning most of us are on our way back to work, but to help get you through the day we’ve penned a fresh entry into our weekly Rewind hi-fi and home cinema news digest.

In it, our team of hi-fi and home cinema experts detail the top developments to break over the past seven days. Highlights include everything from a big upgrade for Samsung’s flagship 8K TV, a retrospective look at why The Wombles were great for hi-fi and an update on our 2024 Awards!

Here’s what you need to know.

The What Hi-Fi? Reader Awards 2024 are open!

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Last week we opened up voting for our Reader Awards, giving you the chance to tell us which hi-fi and home cinema hardware and services you like most! Make sure to get your vote in fast, though, as the poll is set to close at the stroke of midnight on the 27th of September.

Read the full story: Your chance to vote for the What Hi-Fi? Readers' Award 2024!

Samsung’s 8K TVs are getting another world first

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Any regular reader knows our advice on 8K TVs is simple; it’s not worth it yet, as there’s no native content mastered at the resolution. But for early adopters who like having new tech first, Samsung confirmed last week that its five-star QN900D flagship 8K Mini LED TV now supports lightning-fast 240Hz refresh rates – which will be a big deal for the small number of PC gamers with rigs powerful enough to play games that fast.

Read the full story: Forget 4K 120Hz, Samsung's five-star 8K TV becomes the first to support 4K 240Hz

Cambridge Audio’s first wireless over-ears got the What Hi-Fi? review treatment

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

There was a lot of hype among the What Hi-Fi? team when we got the Cambridge Audio Melomania P100 into our listening rooms. To catch you up, they’re the first wireless over-ears from the British hi-fi brand and a direct rival to the Award-winning Sony WH-1000XM5. Sadly, while they show a lot of promise and are competitively priced, slightly dull audio stopped them wowing our reviewers.

Read our full Cambridge Audio Melomania P100 review

Our former editor revealed why he thinks The Wombles are great for hi-fi

(Image credit: Future)

Our former editor, Jez Ford, last week took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about why he thinks The Wombles deserve to be mentioned in the same breath as greats including Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd – and his case is alarmingly compelling.

Read the full story: After reviewing hi-fi through five decades, here's why The Wombles remain my biggest musical influence

Our latest system is a perfect fit for hi-fi fans on a budget

(Image credit: Future)

We all know times are tough, but that shouldn’t stop music fans getting solid audio quality. Which is why last week we built an awesome hi-fi system using nothing but five-star affordable parts. These include a favourite among you, our lovely readers – the WiiM Pro Plus. With the entire unit coming in at £1287 / $1792 / AU$2836, while that’s still a lot compared to a basic wireless speaker, for the money you’ll be left with an excellent sounding set-up that will delight for years to come.

Read the full story: We built a superb turntable and streaming hi-fi system using affordable five-star products

OLED TV prices are dropping way earlier than expected

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Our Planet)

2024 has been a weird one for our home cinema team as OLED prices have been all over the place since Prime Day in July. At the event we saw oddly early, and good, deals on new models, as well as older units. Continuing this trend, the past week has been particularly unusual, with the LG C4, LG G4, Bravia 8 and Philips OLED809 – which all earned perfect five-star ratings when we reviewed them – all getting huge discounts.

Read the full story: 3 of 2024's best step-down OLED TVs prices are crashing – but the best is yet to come

