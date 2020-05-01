Test your music knowledge with our Pink Floyd quiz

No bonus points for guessing the album that features this iconic artwork on its cover; this is a place for proper Pink Floyd fans.

In fact, you'll get no marks for reeling off every Floyd album in your vinyl collection, for this quiz focuses on the progressive rock band's global single releases between 1967 and 2014.

The rules: you've got ten minutes to name every track Pink Floyd released as a single – and not just in the UK or US, but around the globe too. You don't need to answer chronologically – just click 'Play' below and start writing.

Just in case you need help, we've given the year the single was released, plus a hint.

In compiling this quiz, we dusted off some great Pink Floyd albums, but were also surprised to see that some of our favourite tracks were never released as singles, even on B-sides.

Have a go. Even if you hit The Wall, even if the answers seem Obscured By Clouds and the solutions seem to Meddle with your mind, you'll have remembered some great songs from remarkable albums – a veritable Saucerful of Secrets.

And why not have a look at some of the other quizzes below? They're a great way to traverse A Passage Of Time such as this...

